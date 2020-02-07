Dance Plus 5: Karishma Chavan has a crush on this Malang actor!

MUMBAI: Dance+5 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the talented contestants. Much like the past four seasons, this season is offering something exciting in each episode along with an array of high-energy performances by talented contestants.

Every week, the show entertains various guests, and recently, actors Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor graced the sets to promote Malang.

Amidst all the fun moments on the stage, the spontaneous and bubbly Karishma Chavan revealed something really sweet. Although Karishma has a special place in her heart for many celebs, it is Kunal Kemmu that she has an immense crush on. Awww! Well, needless to say, the dancer was thrilled to meet the actor!

