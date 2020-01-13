Dance Plus 5: Raghav's hilarious jokes on Remo and Lizzelle crack us up

MUMBAI: Dance Plus is a dancing reality show in which different contestants come to perform and showcase their talent

Dance Plus is currently in its 5th season. Every season has had different levels of challenges and artists. As the season has begun, host Raghav and his jokes have also begun.

Raghav is the king of slow motion and the heart of the show. Without Raghav, the show is incomplete. He is a simple boy from Dehradun. His dance journey began from DID. He was then seen as an actor in movies like Sonali Cable and ABCD and will soon be seen in Street Dancer 3D.

In the latest episode, two stars of the industry, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, graced the show to promote their movie Tanhaji. In between, Raghav cracked a joke thay made everyone laugh out loud: Remo says to Lizelle, ‘Jag ghumaya thare jaise na koi'. In response, Lizelle says 'Chup chap kaam karo warn adimag ghumya toh mare jaisa na koi'.

