Dance Plus 5: Raghav's new act with Remo is hilarious

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is a talented dancer, choreographer, anchor, and actor. He has been called King of Slow Motion for his surreal dance moves in a slow-motion style. His stage name Crockroaxz describes his dancing style which is an amalgamation of crocodile and cockroach.

He rose to fame from a contestant in Dance India Dance to a well-known celebrity who is currently hosting Dance Plus 5. He has also featured in Street Dancer 3D, ABCD1, ABCD2, Sonali Cable, and Nawabzade.

Raghav's jovial nature and comic timing always win the heart of the audience and every guest. In every season, he has made us laugh out loud.

Dance Plus is a famous dance reality television show, and in its 5th season, it promises to be a gala affair. The super judge is choreographer, actor, and film director Remo Dsouza. The other coaches are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund.

Raghav now targets Remo and his wife Lizelle in his jokes on the show.

Here is another hilarious video of Remo and Raghav wherein Raghav wears a mask of Lizelle and does the Ashiqui dance with Remo. The surprise was that after a while, Remo becomes Lizelle. The scene is funny as well as entertaining.

Have a look.