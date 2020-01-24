Dance Plus 5: Shah Rukh Khan loved the augmented reality performance by Monark

MUMBAI: Dance Plus 5 is being loved by the audience for its talented performances. The upcoming episode of the show will see the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, gracing the stage and encouraging the dancing prodigies.

This time, contestant Monark will take the level of competition a notch above by pushing the boundaries of technology and present his dance act through augmented reality. He will dance on the title track of ‘Baahubali’.

Shah Rukh, who was there on set, during the shoot of the episode couldn't resist asking super judge of the show Remo D’souza to send the dance performance to him as he wanted his son AbRam to watch this remarkable performance.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI