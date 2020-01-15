Dance Plus 5: Sugandha and Raghav comes up with new lyrics for their 'aarti'

MUMBAI: Sursuri Bhabhi aka Sugandha Mishra is currently seen entertaining the captains as well as the audience in Dance Plus 5 . She is famous for mimicry and her comic timing. She is also known as Dharmesh Yelenda's girlfriend in the show.

Although she has been seen in the previous season of the dance reality show, she made her comeback in this season in a totally new avatar, which left the audience as well judges pleasantly surprised. She sizzled in a red saree.

Sugandha has a massive fan following. All her performances have been appreciated. She has also featured in The Kapil Sharma Show as a teacher named Vidyavati. She is also a playback singer.

The diva is also famous for her 'aarti' ritual on Dance Plus. She welcomes guests in the show with her famous aarti and adds a Bollywood song in between. Host Raghav Juyal also adds his comic twist to it.

Have a look at one of the videos posted by her fan pages. It will surely leave you in splits.