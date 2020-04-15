Dance Plus 5: When Sanchita and Subrata stumped and shocked Varun and Shraddha with their performance

MUMBAI: Dance Plus, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The mesmerising performance of the participants never fails to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Remo D’Souza is the super judge along with his four captains - Suresh, Karishma, Dharmesh and Punit, where Karishma had replaced Shakti Mohan from the previous season.

Every season when the audition takes place, every contestant shocks the judges with their performance and sometimes the judges are in a fix to who they should choose.

Now from the auditions, the judges had selected a very talented jodi Sanchita and Subrata who with every performance impressed the judges and got stand aviation.

As we are aware that on the show, celebrities come to promote their movie. Varun and Shraddha had come to promote their movie Street Dancer.

When Sanchita and Subrata performed, there were shocked and couldn’t believe what they were watching.

In between the performance only Varun stood up and was cheering for them, and Shraddha was shocked and didn’t know how to react.

The duo were very strong contestants of the show and gave tough competition to the other contestants.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.