Dance Plus 6: Disheartening! When Shakti Mohan shared her feelings about her team not winning any of the seasons

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, and Shakti, and in the latest season, she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

But this season, the ace choreographer is back in the mentor's seat, and the audiences are happy to see her.

This season, Dharmesh is not part of the show as he is a judge on Colors' Dance Deewane. Salman Yusuf Khan has replaced him as the judge for this season.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster who judges the show.

(ALSO READ: When Raghav choreographed for Shah Rukh Khan )

We came across a video where Shakti was seen sharing her feelings on not winning any of the seasons of Dance Plus.

Shakti is seen saying that for some or the other reason, she doesn’t win the show and she feels bad about it.

She further said sometimes, kids come to her and ask her why she hasn’t won any season. She tells them that she is trying her best, and one day, she will win.

Shakti said that she won’t hide her feelings as everyone is family over here.

But then finally, this season her team won and Shakti broke the losing streak and took home the trophy.

There is no doubt that Shakti is a very talented choreographer and she deserved this win.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: When Gauhar Khan turned a teacher for Raghav )



