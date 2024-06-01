Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Dharmesh Yelande joins the show for a special reason; read to know more

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgement is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good and are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Now in the upcoming finale the show will get its 15 top contestants.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

Dharmesh Yelande will be the special guest on the show, the ace choreographer used to be one of the judges on the show but then from the last two seasons he hasn’t been part of the show.

But now in the upcoming episode he will be finally back and the fans are excited to see the trio back.

Well, watching all three of them together will take you back to the good old days of Dance India Dance from where their journey began.

Are you excited to see Dharmesh in the serial?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Dance Plus 6: OMG! This is the reason Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal broke down on the sets







