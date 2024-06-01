Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Dharmesh Yelande joins the show for a special reason; read to know more

The new season of Dance Plus Pro is doing really well and Dharmesh who used to be part of the show will join in for a special reason and the fans are excited to watch him on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 15:57
Dharmesh

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgement is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good and are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Now in the upcoming finale the show will get its 15 top contestants.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

Dharmesh Yelande will be the special guest on the show, the ace choreographer used to be one of the judges on the show but then from the last two seasons he hasn’t been part of the show.

But now in the upcoming episode he will be finally back and the fans are excited to see the trio back.

Well, watching all three of them together will take you back to the good old days of Dance India Dance from where their journey began.

Are you excited to see Dharmesh in the serial?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Dance Plus 6: OMG! This is the reason Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal broke down on the sets

 

 
 

Dance Plus Dance Plus Pro Remo D'souza Shakti Mohan Punit Pathak Raghav Juyal Dharmesh Yelande Salman Yusuf Khan TellyChakkar dance reality show Rapper King MC Stan Srushti Tawade along with AP Dhillion Jannat Zubair Awez Darbar Dhee and Nidhi Agerwal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 15:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yay! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to have a makar sankranti special maha-episode; will showcase a competition between Abhira and Armaan
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and loved shows on television today. The show is in the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Tanishaa Mukerji reveals the contestant she considers competitor says “Shoaib Ibrahim as per his popularity is a treat to me his fan following cannot be touched”
MUMBAI : Tanishaa Mukerji is a well known actress in the entertainment business.She has a good fan following and the...
Sweet! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted on a cozy dinner date to celebrate the Fighter actress’s birthday
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the...
Exciting! Ajay Devgn commences the shooting of Raid 2, film to have a November release
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is the undisputed star of Bollywood who has made a mark as an action hero right from his debut film...
Amazing: Madhura Naik looks like a sexy siren as she poses in an effortlessly stylish black gown!
MUMBAI: Known for her stint in shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam...
Must Read! Michael Bolton goes through brain tumor surgery, takes break from touring
MUMBAI: Well known American singer and songwriter Michael Bolton recently revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain...
Recent Stories
Deepika
Sweet! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted on a cozy dinner date to celebrate the Fighter actress’s birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
TANISHAA MUKERJI
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Tanishaa Mukerji reveals the contestant she considers competitor says “Shoaib Ibrahim as per his popularity is a treat to me his fan following cannot be touched”
Aditi Sharma
Wow! Rab Se Hai Dua's Aditi Sharma shares the show's new promo, check it out
SUPERSTAR SINGER SEASON 3
Superstar Singer Season 3 : Wow! Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil introduce the new season of the show as they reprise their roles as mentors
Tejasswi Prakash
Wow: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look like a dream couple as they pose for pictures at the beach wedding in Goa! (View Pics)
Shraddha Arya
Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares a BTS video from sets fo the show, check it out
Niharika Choksey
Uff! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares her new look from her show, check it out