Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Uorfi Javed reveals that Master Rahul Shetty rejected her proposal and he never responded to her but she believes her one sided love as a lot of power to win him over

Rahul Shetty is one of the masters on the dance reality show Dance Plus Pro and now Uorfi who came on the show as the guest on the show revealed how Rahul has rejected her proposal.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:13
Uorfi

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgment is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notch and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

ALSO READ -Dance Plus 6: OMG! This is the reason Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal broke down on the sets

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good and are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Now in a recent episode social media fashionista Uorfi Javed had come as a special guest and she revealed some interesting facts about master Rahul Shetty.

The actress said “ Rahul and I have known each other from a long time and many times I flirted with him and conveyed my feelings but there was zero reaction from his side. He never calls me to his house so I only came to this show. There is lot of power in one – sided love and he is very stubborn that is the issue what can I do now”

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul is the member of the show and it’s quite interesting that he didn’t respond to Uorfi.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

 

Dance Plus Dance Plus Pro Remo D'souza Shakti Mohan Punit Pathak Raghav Juyal Dharmesh Yelande Salman Yusuf Khan TellyChakkar dance reality show Rapper King MC Stan Srushti Tawade along with AP Dhillion Jannat Zubair Awez Darbar Dhee and Nidhi Agerwal Uorfi Javed TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
MUMBAI: After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on...
Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots
MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at...
Kavya: What! OMG! Adhiraj reveals to Kavya about marrying Radhika, destiny has some other plans
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart
MUMBAI: Daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is grabbing the attention and making into headlines as she tied knot with her...
Wow! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan started his career as a YouTuber in the year 2019. He worked pretty hard and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nikki
Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots
Arun
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant
Vicky
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain’s mother enters the house THIS is how she welcomed daughter – in – law Ankita Lokhande; read to know more
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande’s mother enters the Bigg Boss house warns Vicky and the actress on how things are shown outside gives them an ultimatum of fifteen days
Stan
OMG! MC Stan, Angry rapper yells at a group of boys who abused him; Says ‘Kon gaali diya re b******d’
Mrunal
Exclusive! I am open to doing television, films and OTT but what is more important is that the character has to be impactful: Mrunal Jain