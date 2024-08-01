Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Uorfi Javed reveals that Master Rahul Shetty rejected her proposal and he never responded to her but she believes her one sided love as a lot of power to win him over

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgment is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notch and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

ALSO READ -Dance Plus 6: OMG! This is the reason Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal broke down on the sets

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good and are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Now in a recent episode social media fashionista Uorfi Javed had come as a special guest and she revealed some interesting facts about master Rahul Shetty.

The actress said “ Rahul and I have known each other from a long time and many times I flirted with him and conveyed my feelings but there was zero reaction from his side. He never calls me to his house so I only came to this show. There is lot of power in one – sided love and he is very stubborn that is the issue what can I do now”

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul is the member of the show and it’s quite interesting that he didn’t respond to Uorfi.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus