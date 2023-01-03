Dance Plus’s Shakti Mohan wishes this special couple on their wedding anniversary, check it out

MUMBAI :Shakti Mohan is synonymous with dance. The dancer-actress rose to fame after participating in Dance India Dance. Shakti won the dance show and since then, her career is on a roll. With her hard work, Shakti has become a well-known face on the small screen. She is one of the most successful dancers and choreographers at present.

Also Read- Shakti Mohan leaves us spellbound with her performance in THIS video

The ace dancer and Dance Plus judge has always left us spellbound with her dance performance in various shows. Shakti Mohan has a huge fan base on social media and keeps sharing interesting posts for her online family. Her latest post will melt your heart. She wished her parents on their 45th wedding anniversary with a cute post. Check it out;

Also Read- Shakti Mohan gets candid about performing her FIRST aerial act; WATCH VIDEO

Shakti has posted several dance videos on her social media. Fans simply enjoy her posts and pictures. With her hard work and dedication, Shakti Mohan has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Her sister Mukti is a dancer as well and sister Neeti is a singer in Bollywood.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.