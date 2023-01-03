Dance Plus’s Shakti Mohan wishes this special couple on their wedding anniversary, check it out

Shakti Mohan has a huge fan base on social media and keeps sharing interesting posts for her online family. Her latest post will melt your heart.
wedding anniversary

MUMBAI :Shakti Mohan is synonymous with dance. The dancer-actress rose to fame after participating in Dance India Dance. Shakti won the dance show and since then, her career is on a roll. With her hard work, Shakti has become a well-known face on the small screen. She is one of the most successful dancers and choreographers at present.

The ace dancer and Dance Plus judge has always left us spellbound with her dance performance in various shows. Shakti Mohan has a huge fan base on social media and keeps sharing interesting posts for her online family. Her latest post will melt your heart. She wished her parents on their 45th wedding anniversary with a cute post. Check it out;

Shakti has posted several dance videos on her social media. Fans simply enjoy her posts and pictures. With her hard work and dedication, Shakti Mohan has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Her sister Mukti is a dancer as well and sister Neeti is a singer in Bollywood.

