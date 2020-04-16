Dance Plus: Varun Dhawan desires to marry Shakti; Raghav’s reaction is epic

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance form is seen.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season, she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti is loved by the audience.

Every season when the audition takes place, every contestant shocks the judges with their performance and sometimes the judges are in a fix to who they should choose.

On the show, many celebrities come to promote their movie and then have good fun with the contestants and the judges.

In one of the episodes, Varun Dhawan had come to promote his movie. Now when Shakti gives marks to the contestant Raghav fumbles with the numbers and Shakti said am sure you must have not gone to college also.

Raghav says so what am doing very well for myself. To which Varun quickly says take is easy Raghav as she is your sister- in law and in no time Raghav said that she is going to be your Bhabi and I will only marry her.

Shakti is seen blushing away and the entire audience and judges can't control their laughter.

The audience has always loved the chemistry and banter between Shakti and Raghav and always have desired to see them dating.

