Dancer from Junagadh, Monark Trivedi, on DANCE+ 5!

Star Plus' dance reality Dance+ is back with its 5th season. Super judge Remo D'Souza will be seen presenting some undekha, unsuna, unbelievable dancers.

One such dancer, is Monark Trivedi who hails from Junagadh, Gujarat. He started dancing since the age of 11, but due to Monark’s short height (midget) he faced a lot of criticism in life. A victim of bullying, Monark was always made to believe that he will never success in life. He then took dance as his inspiration and started working towards his skills. He hasn’t received any support from his father as he was against the idea of him dancing and making a career in this field. His father has never watched him perform, until Monark entered a competition and performed in front of Dharmesh Sir in Gujarat where he really appreciated his dance.



He says that "Mein bachpan se ziddi tha, pehle dance ki zidd thi, Ab aage badhne ki zidd".



He thinks that D+ is a big platform for him, it will give him the opportunity to grow and will change my life.



He adds, “Inspire hote raho life mein problems aati hai rehti hai, iska matlab ye nahi ghar pe baith jao, bahar niklo, saamna karo and har choti se choti cheez se inpiration lo. Never Give up. Jab jab perform karta hun wo saare mere happy moments hai. Mera dream hai ki mujhe worshops lene hai har jagah, sikhana hai logo, alag alag dancers ke saath karna hai.”



Monark had his own dance academies in Junagadh then Ahmedabad and is now currently working as a dance trainer in Udaipur. He thinks that his story and struggle are similar to Remo sir.



