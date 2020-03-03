Dancing with him was a dream come true: Arti Singh on Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Arti Singh shared a video from grand finale to relive her favourite moment. Arti was one of the finalists on the show. She did not win the reality show but she shared that, dancing with Superstar Salman Khan was one of the best moments for her.

Arti says that she might have not won the BB 13 trophy but dancing with the host, Salman Khan was a dream come true. The actress has also kept a picture of her and B-town actor Salman Khan dancing together. Recently Arti shared the clip from grand finale episode on her social media handle to relive the moment. In the episode, she is seen dancing with Salman sir on one of his songs. Arti wrote a short note sharing her feeling of getting an opportunity to shake a leg with her favourite Superstar.

Here’s what Arti wrote in her caption: I might hv not got the trophy but this moment was not less than winning the trophy for me .. to b on stage with salman sir and dancing with him was a dream come true ... having his picture in my room. (sic)

Arti added that this has been the most memorable dance of her life.

Have a look.

