DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show has been doing great with the TRP ratings, as it has secured the second position in the BARC ratings. AbhiRa has been serving their fans with some utmost romantic moments and we bet fans aren't enough of it yet.

Currently, Akshara is all fine and better while Abhimanyu is severely injured and is under medical care. Abhimanyu will get admitted as soon as they get rescued from the fire attack, Akshara is left shattered and she refuses to leave Abhi's side till he comes back to consciousness. Abhimanyu comes back to consciousness and the family finally feels better seeing their kids safe.

The next day, Abhi and Akshu get a warm welcome and her griha pravesh happens with all love and joy. This time all the rituals get followed. Swarna reveals that they must begin preparing for Teej as this would be #AbhiRa's first Teej.

Well, now we caught our hands on a fun BTS where we see Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant vibing on the Teej shoot for the show. She is seen doing some cute ghoomar steps while Abhimanyu aka Harshad is giving his shot. Check it out:

Are you all excited about AbhiRa's Pehli Teej?

