Dangal brings back the mythological epic ‘Ramayana’

MUMBAI: Ensuring Indian audiences continue to stay entertained during this lockdown, India’s most watched and leading Hindi General Entertainment channel Dangal brings back mythological epic, ‘Ramayana’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in lead roles. This epic tale of promises and ideologies will telecast daily at 7.30 pm followed by its repeat telecast at 9.30 am. The mythological series went on air from 26th April, 2020 and is all set to take audience on a nostalgic journey.

On bringing back Ramayana, a Dangal spokesperson, “At Dangal, we are committed to keeping our discerning viewers entertained especially during unprecedent times like these. Over the years, our viewers have supported us and it is now upon public demand that we have brought back one of India’s most followed epics and revered show of all times, Ramayana. By showcasing a culturally rooted show like Ramayana with traditional ideologies and strongly entrenched lessons, we are sure that viewers will stay engaged while staying safe indoors. Moreover, while Ramayana will invoke nostalgia among the older generations, it will be a new and beautiful experience for the younger audience.”

Ramayana is one of the major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. It is an Indian television mythological series depicting the story of Lord Rama based on the classic Indian literature which narrates his exile of 14 years along with Lord Sita and Lakshman.

Dangal TV, in the world of entertainment, is a brand synonymous with constantly delivering diverse stories. The channel is a pioneer in presenting shows, across genres including Mythological stories (Mahima Shanidev Ki and Dwarkadheesh), Fiction drama (Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi), Crime (Crime Alert), Super Natural (Phir Laut Aayi Naagin), Horror (Darr Ki Dastak) and Crime Fiction (Crime Investigation Force).