Dangal TV all set to launch a brand new show ‘Prem Bandhan’

MUMBAI: Changing the contour of Indian entertainment space, and backed with its ever-growing presence, Enterr10 Television continues to redefine family entertainment through captivating stories and distinct characters. Further strengthening the network's position and adding another feather to its cap, Dangal TV brings to life ‘Prem Bandhan’ a story of a self-righteous girl who defines the true meaning of a relationship. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, ‘Prem Bandhan’ will premiere on Monday, 30th November, 2020 at 7:30 pm only on Dangal TV.

Prem Bandhan is an enigma showcasing the journey and struggles of a simple, self-righteous and honest small town girl, Janki Srivastav, who believes in voicing her opinion against people who use their power to get away with things. Often torn between responsibilities towards her family and standing up for justice, Janki lands herself in a forced marital relationship with the mysterious Harsh Shashtri. Prem Bandhan marks Dangal TV’s maiden association with Balaji Telefilms reinforcing the channels commitment to provide premium entertainment.

Speaking on the development, Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 Television, said, “At Enterr10 we are committed to creating content that is compelling and resonates with viewers. It is our constant endeavor to stay ahead of the curve by strengthening our position and continue to bring in shows that are compelling for our audiences. We are focused on delivering premium content by partnering with industry leaders; this collaboration with Balaji Telefilms is another step forward in our promise to provide our viewers with premium and quality entertainment. We are very excited on this new launch and look forward to strengthening our content library across the network.”

Adding to the channel’s original programming, Prashant Bhatt, Head - Programming, Dangal TV, said, “At Dangal TV, we believe we owe it to our viewers to serve them content that is premium, unique and rich in story-telling. Dangal TV has always delivered entertaining and engaging content through narratives that are unique and untold. In tune with our viewers’ needs, we are focused on strengthening our prime-time programming with originals that are diverse in genres as well as with stories that establish a strong connect with our viewers. We recently launched ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’ and reinforcing our commitment to serve quality entertainment for viewers across India. Prem Bandhan is a story about a small town girl who is left with no option but to be strong when life throws challenges at her. It is the story of Janki’s journey as she strives to overcome and emerging as winner.”

Speaking about the show and collaboration with Dangal TV, Ekta Kapoor, Producer, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, said, “We are extremely happy to associate with Dangal TV which has been growing at a tremendous rate. With ‘Prem Bandhan’, our aim is to narrate an intriguing story of righteous and ethical Janki Srivastav, who shoulders the sole responsibility of her family, is at a crossroad when she agrees to marry Harsh Shashtri who has a mysterious past. We are hopeful that the show’s concept intrigues and engrosses viewers, and they become a part of Janki’s journey.”

Set against the backdrop of Darbhanga in Bihar, Prem Bandhan delves in the life of Janki Srivastav whose world revolves around her family and fulfilling their needs while sacrificing her own dreams. Although belonging to a lower middle-class family, Janaki manages to secure an accounting job at one of the country’s biggest mobile phone company. She believes in finding happiness in the smallest of things. Intact with her traditional values and righteousness, Janaki believes is supporting the right, even if it means to stand up against powerful people.

Prem Bandhan features Manit Joura and Chhavi Pandey in lead roles and will premiere on Monday, 30th November, 2020 at 7:30 pm. The show will air exclusively from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Dangal TV.