Dangal TV’s Naag Kanya to go off air?

MUMBAI: Triangle Films recently launched Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin’s second season titled Naag Kanya.

As reported by us, the show stars Heena Parmar as the female protagonist opposite actor Ankit Narang. The new season has the concept of super woman vs. super villain. Every week has a different set of stories.

TellyChakkar has learnt that apparently the channel is pulling the plug of the show. We hear that the show, which premiered on 20 January, will most likely bid adieu to its viewers due to low ratings.

The show has witnessed popular faces like Parag Tyagi, Soni Singh, amongst others being part of the varied episodes.

We could not get through producer Nikhil Sinha for a comment.

Triangle Films is currently also producing the show Alif Laila on Dangal TV.