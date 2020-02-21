News

Dangal TV’s Naag Kanya to go off air?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Feb 2020 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: Triangle Films recently launched Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin’s second season titled Naag Kanya. 

As reported by us, the show stars Heena Parmar as the female protagonist opposite actor Ankit Narang. The new season has the concept of super woman vs. super villain. Every week has a different set of stories. 

TellyChakkar has learnt that apparently the channel is pulling the plug of the show. We hear that the show, which premiered on 20 January, will most likely bid adieu to its viewers due to low ratings. 

The show has witnessed popular faces like Parag Tyagi, Soni Singh, amongst others being part of the varied episodes. 

We could not get through producer Nikhil Sinha for a comment. 

Triangle Films is currently also producing the show Alif Laila on Dangal TV.

Tags Dangal TV Naag Kanya Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin Heena Parmar Ankit Narang Parag Tyagi Soni Singh Nikhil Sinha Alif Laila Triangle Films TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here