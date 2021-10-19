Dangal TV's two new shows Sindoor Ki Keemat and Mann Sundar will show the importance of women's strength to fight all odds.

MUMBAI: Dangal tv will welcome two leading women in prime time television through two original fiction shows Sindoor Ki Keemat and Mann Sundar. Both pay and free to air TV viewers can enjoy some great family entertainment on Dangal tv from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM. The two new stories are beautifully told with the journey of today's progressive women played by Ruchita and Mishri

Mansundar is a well told family drama with beautiful slices of life moments from the life of Ruchita, a simple girl who faces the societal view of a conventional concept of beauty. Her parents, although worried about her future and how she may struggle to find a good match in the arranged marriage context, walks through life with a lot of self assurance and confidence . Being a compassionate, helpful girl she wins the love of everyone around her with her heart of gold. What viewers would enjoy is sweet n sour moments of her journey and the intrinsic warmth in her character. Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria play the lead roles in the show. Apart from them Amitabh Ghanekar, Geeta Bisht ,Kajal Khanchandani , Krishna Ganesh , Palak Jain , Aparna Ghoshal , Mamta Luthra and Suraj Punjabi play important roles.

Sindoor ki Keemat is the story of the optimistic Mishri and her marriage to the sharp & dashing Arjun. It's a story of a marriage where these two contrasting personalities would come together and sparks fly. Actors Shehzad Shaikh and Vaibhavi Hankare play the lead roles. Vaibhavi Hankare is making her debut with the role of Mishri. Apart from Shehzad Shaikh, Vaibhavi Hankre and Prateik Choudhary, other important actors like Madhavi Gogate, Ashita Dhawan, Amit Kaushik and Jaswinder Gardner , Rajshri Rani and Prerna Sharma play interesting roles.

Viewers have a lot of family entertainment to look forward to on Dangal tv with engaging new content with a social message and lovable characters.