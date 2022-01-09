Danger! Comedian Raju Srivastava moved back to ventilator support in AIIMS, detailed story inside

MUMBAI: Comedian Raju Srivastava has been rushed to AIIMS after he suffered cardiac arrest. The Great Indian Laughter Champion winner was kept on ventilator support all this while however, it was on Tuesday he was removed from the ventilator after he started responding to the treatments. But now he has been shifted back to ventilator support as he caught off with high fever.

Earlier last week, Raju had started moving his hands and legs a little. And hence, he was taken off the ventilator support. However, as per the latest reports, he has now been moved back to ventilator support as he caught on a fever. The report states that he got a fever of about 100 degrees. Raju Srivastava is being closely monitored by everyone at the AIIMS hospital.

It is said that Raju is now able to breathe in about 80 to 90% of the oxygen all by himself. Fans and friends from the industry and Raju's well-wishers have been praying for his health.

Comedians Johnny Lever, Sunil Pal and others visited the hospital and have also been updating Raju's fans on his health. Reports state that Raju's childhood friend Ashu Tripathi held a Bhajan where he played for the speedy recovery of his friend. The bhajan was held at the Radha Madhav Temple of Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur. There have been havan and pooja organised too.



