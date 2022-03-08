Dangerous! Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma files a police complaint after a scary attack at Ghaziabad, details inside

Priyank Sharma registered a complaint at Kaushambi police station following a scary attack at Ghaziabad while exiting from a doctor’s chamber with his mother

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 11:25
Dangerous! Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma files a police complaint after a scary attack at Ghaziabad, details inside

MUMBAI : Priyank Sharma who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 11 filed a police complaint after being attacked by a man at a hospital in Ghaziabad on July 30. The matter is under investigation.

He was quoted saying as, “I was visiting a doctor for my mother’s check-up. My father was with us, too.” After the check-up, while exiting the premises, when “suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation.”

Also Read:Exclusive! Priyank Sharma and Shivaleeka Oberoi to get featured in this project, Check out!

The case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. He says he was lucky to get away with a few bruises, but is still wondering why he was attacked.

Also Read:Exclusive! Priyank Sharma and Shivaleeka Oberoi to get featured in this project, Check out!

He became a popular face after he participated in Bigg Boss 11 four years ago. On the work front, Priyank has been focussing on web shows. In the past, he has participated in reality shows like Roadies Rising, Splitsvilla 10 apart from Bigg Boss 11.

Credit: ETimes

Television Bigg Boss 11 Priyank Sharma Splitsvilla Roadies Rising police complaint attack TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 11:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Whoa! Manini lands in a tough spot, Yuvan and Banni’s marriage shocks her
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Ajooni: Bold Move! Rajveer sent Ajooni a wedding card, Ajooni slaps the pieces of the torn card on Rajveer’s face
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Major Shocker! Manini’s ground is shaken, Yuvan and Banni enter the house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: OMG! Manjiri is kidnapped, Meet Ahlawat looks for her
MUMBAI:  In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Oops! This is how netizens react to the latest promo of Indian Idol season 13
MUMBAI : After the success of Indian Idol 12, the singing reality show is all set to return to the small screen with a...
Bhagyalakshmi: Interesting! Balwinder turns model, walks the ramp in women’s disguise
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Recent Stories
Superb! Pearl V Puri to return to acting with Divya Khosla Kumar starrer This movie, Deets inside
Superb! Pearl V Puri to return to acting with Divya Khosla Kumar starrer This movie, Deets inside
Latest Video