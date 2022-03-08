Dangerous! Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma files a police complaint after a scary attack at Ghaziabad, details inside

MUMBAI : Priyank Sharma who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 11 filed a police complaint after being attacked by a man at a hospital in Ghaziabad on July 30. The matter is under investigation.

He was quoted saying as, “I was visiting a doctor for my mother’s check-up. My father was with us, too.” After the check-up, while exiting the premises, when “suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation.”

The case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. He says he was lucky to get away with a few bruises, but is still wondering why he was attacked.

He became a popular face after he participated in Bigg Boss 11 four years ago. On the work front, Priyank has been focussing on web shows. In the past, he has participated in reality shows like Roadies Rising, Splitsvilla 10 apart from Bigg Boss 11.

