Dangerous! Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants who got severely injured while performing dreadful stunts

MUMBAI: Action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show where one gets totally immersed while performing stunts. Each one is trying to give it their best shot. In the process, many end up with injuries. From Rubina Dilaik to Kanika Mann, here's a look at contestants from season 12 who hurt themselves while performing tasks.

Not once, but multiple times has Nishant Bhatt been injured on this show. Nishant has been bitten by a pig and a crab. While doing another task, he also bruised his shoulder, hands and knee badly. But the choreographer has shown strength and the right spirit, and has completed the tasks despite injuries.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: What! Rubina Dilaik predicts the future of the contestants; Nishant Bhat, Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann get scared about the upcoming stunts

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is also on this list. The actress was performing a task where ice cubes were continuously falling on her, while she was locked in a cube. While doing that task on a chilly night, she got bruises on her arms. Later, a standee fell on her and her neck got injured for which she had to rest for a week.

Kanika Mann who is still going strong in the show, got injured initially. She was badly bruised on her legs and arms. She had posted a picture of hers on social media showing her injuries.

Aneri has got eliminated but she was called brave by the host of the show Rohit Shetty for the way she has performed on the show. But the actress too got injured in one of the tasks. There were a lot of insects, worms and crabs on her and they bit her so badly that she had marks for at least three-four days

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Nishant Bhat talks about a horrific dream that he saw about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Even though Jannat Zubair is known for doing water stunts well, recently in one of the water stunts, she almost fainted in the pool and Rohit Shetty had to pull her out. Her energy levels went low due to to exertion. But luckily she recovered soon and was back in the game in the next task itself.

Rajiv Adatia who makes all of us laugh on the show with his antics sprained his leg after the stunt. Even though he hasn't spoken about it or shared anything on social media, another contestant Pratik Sehajpal posted a video of Rajiv with his sprained ankle.

Erika has had a very short journey on the show where she got eliminated in the first week itself and got only two tasks to perform. The model was injured in her first task opposite Nishant Bhatt. She fell off a tyre during a moving car stunt. She hurt her nose.

Credit: The Indian Express