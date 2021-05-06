Dansh finds out his real identity in Sony SAB’s Hero – Gayab Mode On

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Hero – Gayab Mode On continues to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with some exhilarating and exciting twists and turns. The nail-biting action sequences with one-upmanship banter between Veer (Abhishek Nigam) and Shivaay (Siddharth Nigam) have taken the excitement levels to greater heights, and fans are now in for more exciting twists as the upcoming episodes will witness Dansh (Manish Wadhwa) coming face to face with a shocking reality that compels him to take matters into his own hands and starts investigating about it.

Things are about to take a turn towards eye-opening realities coming to light, as viewers will witness Dansh coming across some unclear and faded flashes of his life from 15 years ago. His memories date back to when he was made the head of the alien community and nothing before that. His records on Venus are unavailable, making him question many things. Ultimately, he senses a foul play and starts a full-fledged self-investigation. He discovers that he doesn’t belong to this planet and in reality, is Amal Nanda, one of the most celebrated scientists from Earth who has been missing for decades, and now is on the quest for his magic ring.

What will be Dansh’s next step? Will he confront Guru Shukracharya about it?

Manish Wadhwa, essaying the role of Dansh, said, “This is a life-changing moment for Dansh as he has come heads on with the fact of him being Amal Nanda and mere realisation of the hidden agenda has given a big blow to him. This new development has left him shattered and devastated. While performing this scene, my goal was to surprise the audience and do justice to the emotions Dansh was going through after being betrayed by his guru Shukracharya. It will be interesting for our viewers to watch what will happen next and how will Dansh strategise and give a good fight back. So, stay tuned for many more exciting sequences on the show and keep loving us and showering us with your support.”

