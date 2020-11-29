Darpan Shrivastava bags Star Bharat's Gupta Brothers 

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of Television. We have always been at the forefront of reporting about Gupta Brothers- Chaar Kuware Ganga Kinare.

We recently told you Madhu and Mahesh Pandey's "Gupta Brothers" took an unexpected turn in the episode. After the brothers parted ways because of Ganga, she was slowly able to gain their love and trust, especially after the fire broke in their house and she tried to save Rajat, Veeru, and Alok while putting her life in danger.

After a 15 days leap and we will see Ganga back home all hale and hearty. And since post-Shiv's wedding, there has always been a commotion in the house, the three younger brothers decorate the house for Ganga and Shiv to celebrate their wedding night. On that night, Ganga asks Shiv for a promise that they will never have their own kids, and this brings her even closer to Shiv

Now the latest buzz is that the show is all set to introduce a negative character in the storyline.

The production has roped in veteran actor Darpan Shrivastava who is popularly known for his characters in Afsar Bitiya, Baba Aisa Var Dhoondo, Humsafars, Jamai Raja and will also feature in web series The Prayag Raj has now bagged yet another big show in his kitty. The terrific actor is all set to feature in Gupta Brothers with a dark shade.

The actor will bring with him a brand new track too.

Well, now that's some excitement worthy news!

Gupta Brothers" is going quite strong and is being appreciated by the audience for keeping the story real and engaging. The show, produced under Mahesh Pandey Productions, features Hiten Tejwani, Sonal Vengurlekar, Parineeta Borthakur, Akash Mukherjee, Satya Tiwari, Meet Mukhi, and Rinku Dhawan. The show appears on Star Bharat.

