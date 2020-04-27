Darshan Raval to be back with the revamped version of THIS chartbuster song; details inside

MUMBAI: Singer-performer Darshan Raval who’s last single Bhula Dunga featuring TV heartthrobs Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill shattered all records in terms of fastest views and most comments for an independent song, will be releasing Saari ki Saari 2.0, a revamped version on his chartbuster that released a couple of years ago.

Saari ki Saari had instantly resonated with the audiences for its beautiful music and sensitive storyline, the 2.0 version promises to be another love ballad bound to tug the hearts of viewers. While the original was rendered just by Darshan, the reprise version will have female vocals by Asees Kaur along with additional lyrics as well.

Commenting on the song, Darshan, who has also composed and penned the lyrics adds that Saari ki Saari is very close to him.

Darshan stated, “I personally love the song and its very close to me. People still love the track and I thought its an ideal song to recreate for the people during the lockdown period. We have added additional lyrics as well as a female voice, that of Asees Kaur who has done a great job. It's the quintessential love song which transcends boundaries and I’m sure it will strike a chord with audiences."

Saari ki Saari 2.0 will release on 28th April on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.