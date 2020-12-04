Darshan Raval's debut album 'Judaiyaan' has clocked over 100 millions views on YouTube and 100 million streams across platforms

MUMBAI: While 2020 might have been a forgettable year for most, there were some industries that did well even during these times. Case in point being the independent music industry, which has been on the upswing for quite a while now. Since the majority of the year was spent in lockdown, the demand only grew bigger and some of the popular names on Indie music delivered their absolute best work in these times.

Singer Darshan Raval who is arguably one of the most popular independent artists in the country released his debut album ‘Judaiyaan’ a few weeks ago and every song in it has taken the indie music space by storm. The tracks have already clocked over 100 millions views on YouTube and 100 million streams across platforms. The audiences are looking for good content opines Mr. Naushad Khan, MD,Indie music label, which releases all Raval’s songs exclusively on its YouTube channel, “The lockdown has increased the already high demand for good meaningful and soulful music. Judaiyaan’s success is testament to it and overall this period has seen a surge in indie music’s popularity.” He says.

Darshan Raval, who apart from ‘Judaiyaan’ also released singles like ‘Asal Mein’, ‘Ek tarfa’ and ‘Bhula Dunga’ earlier this year also believes that if you’re honest with your work n content, there is a huge amount of potential in the independent music space, “I think the consumption and demand has increased multi-fold over the last few years, there are many more platforms to showcase talent and that keeps us all on our toes. It pushes me to work that much more harder, especially when the response has been so overwhelming, to create better music every single time.” He says.

With every song hitting the mark, Darshan has had a great year professionally and the singer has no plans to relax and bask in the success, he has already started work on his next track and the announcement of which will be made very soon.