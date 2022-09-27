DASHING! You can’t miss Pratik Sehajpal’s latest look on Naagin 6

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is on his way to rule the fiction world as well.

Tue, 09/27/2022 - 17:50
MUMBAI :  Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is all set to rule the fiction world as well. He recently entered the show as Rudra and the fans are loving him in his character.

Pratik even shared a heartfelt post earlier and thanked Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity. Pratik is even united with former Bigg Boss co-star Tejasswi Prakash with whom he never got along with on the show, but now it looks like the two have sorted things out.

Pratik keeps sharing glimpses from the set and the fans love watching it. He recently took to Instagram to share another one of the glimpses.

He can be seen wearing a smart black turtleneck with a red suit and is looking handsome while having his pictures clicked.

 

Check it out here:

Pratik Sehajpal has come a long way since he began his journey. He debuted as a contestant on MTV’s reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He gained good popularity and in the same year auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies Xtreme but could not clear the audition.  He then participated in the first season of MTV’s Ace of Space and finished as the first runner-up.

 


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

