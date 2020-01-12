Dating app is a progressive way of meeting new people”, says Varun Badola

MUMBAI: These days dating applications are seen as a much more progressive way of socializing and meeting new people than other social networking sites. The same is being talked about in modern-day television shows and movies. One such clutter-breaking show that is buzzing across the viewers is Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Dad ki Dulhan. Show that underlines modern-day concept of old age romance between Gunnet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari) and Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) is soon going to enter a beautiful twist.

In the show, Niya (Anjali Tatrai) realizes that everyone in their life needs a companion to be with them as emotional and physical support. Hence, in the upcoming track of the show, she will be seen on a mission to help her dad find a companion for himself. Niya who is working at a dating website company will insist on her dad Amber to make his profile in the app. She will help him interact with people from his age group who have similar notions like that of Amber.

Sharing his opinion on this developing lifestyle Varun says, “It becomes harder to meet potential partners as you get older. But with the advent of social networking apps and especially dating apps this seems to be much easier. I have realized that dating app is a progressive way of meeting new people around you. When faced with the question “what is the meaning of life?”, the most common answer is love. After all, isn’t love what makes the world go round? In the show, my character Amber will be seen finding his companion over a dating website and the best part is, no matter how reluctant he is, his daughter wants him to be happy and so she makes a profile for him. A modern day way of finding your companion, this progressive concept can be a boon as well as a bane. Let’s see how it turns out for Amber in the show.”

