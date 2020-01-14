David Dhawan never shared scripts with Salman, Govinda and Anil- reveals Varun Dhawan on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Another roller coaster ride filled with fun, entertainment and dance is around the corner as The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the star cast of Street Dancer 3: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Remo D’Souza and others. While both Varun and Shraddha were flying in town from different cities on the shoot, Varun came in a very different avatar. He transformed himself in ace choreographer Prabhudeva wearing a blue Shimmy jacket with a curly hair wig and beard. Shraddha who was running late for the show made it to the stage at the last minute making an entry with her traveling bag.

Fun-filled banter continued when the cast went on revealing some amusing insights from their personal and professional circles. Usually, when an actor does any film, he demands to read the script before finalizing it. But it is different in Varun Dhawan’s case when he is working with his father- David Dhawan. Kapil went on asking Varun if he demands his dad to read the script before finalizing the film. Varun shares, “Yes I ask him for the scripts but my dad never listens to my demands on his film scrips. He never shares the entire script. he has only one thing to say Jab main Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhai tuje kyu dikhau.”

Varun admitted that it is very tough for him to work on his father’s projects. Continuing the conversations Archana Puran Singh who has also worked with the director adds, “My experience has been very different with David. I find him a very chilled out director.” Disagreeing to the statement Varun marks, “I am very scared of my dad when I am on a shoot. He is very strict with me when it comes to performance. I always take it as a challenge to prove him wrong in every situation and come out with a better version of me”.

