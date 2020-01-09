Day 100 -- Asim disrupts Captaincy Task, Shehnaz reigns as Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Madhurima pleaded with Vishal to give their relationship another chance. Vishal refused and said that he cannot tolerate Madhurima’s “mood swings.” Madhurima hugged Vishal and said she loves him (Yes Showts for Madhurima, No Showts for Vishal)

2. Vishal spent time chatting with Shehnaz which made Sid angry. Sid irritated Vishal by flirting with Madhurima (Yes Showts for Vishal, No Showts for Sid)

3. Shehnaz complained to Rashami that Sid was ignoring her. Shehnaz said that Sid’s indifference towards her was hurting her “self-respect.” Rashami advised Shehnaz to give Sid some “time and space” (No Showts for Shehnaz, Yes Showts for Rashami)

4. For the first time in the Bigg Boss history, all the contestants competed for Captaincy in this week’s Captaincy Task (Yes Showts for all the Housemates)

5. Asim, Paras, and Mahira got into an argument and stalled the Captaincy Task. Bigg Boss canceled the Task. Asim, Paras, and Mahira were punished with House chores for disrupting the Task (No Showts for all three Contestants)

Sid stopped talking to Shehnaz after their fights on Days 98 and 99.

In last night’s episode, Shehnaz tried to talk to Sid but he refused. Shehnaz cried and complained to Rashami that Sid was annoying Shehnaz. Shehnaz said that without Sid’s friendship, it would be difficult for Shehnaz to stay in the House.

When Shehnaz found Sid chatting with Mahira and Paras, she got angry and confronted Sid. Sid called Shehnaz “jealous” and told her that he’s “done” with her theatrics and walked away. Shehnaz was inconsolable.

Showters sympathized with Shehnaz. Shehnaz went from 69% to 70% to remain the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SID, ASIM, AND RASHAMI #2, #3, AND #4

Sid complained to Paras that after Sid fought with Shehnaz, she was talking to Rashami. Paras told Sid that Shehnaz is a fool and will do anything for attention.

Sid disliked it when Paras criticized Shehnaz. Sid told Paras that Shehnaz wasn’t foolish but she’s a “clever” contestant.

Sid changed his mind and went to Shehnaz and consoled her. Shehnaz asked Sid to not call her “jealous.” Sid and Shehnaz hugged.

Showters loved Sid and Shehnaz’s squabble. Sid’s Yes Showts rose from 65% to 67%.

During the Captaincy Task, Asim said that he would be voting for Rashami’s Captaincy but Paras argued with Asim and told him that Rashami was unfit to be Captain.

Asim refused to budge which led to an argument between Asim, Paras, and Mahira.

After their disagreement with Asim, Paras and Mahira decided to stall the Task by not voting.

Bigg Boss canceled the Task. Asim was asked to do the House chores along with Mahira and Paras.

Asim’s Yes Showts decreased from 66% to 64%.

Rashami felt bad after the Captaincy Task got canceled. Rashami lost her chance to be Captain and win immunity. Rashami told Asim, Vishal, and Madhurima that she would accept “the audience verdict.”

Rashami received 49% Yes Showts.

MADHURIMA, MAHIRA, AND VISHAL STUCK WITH NO SHOWTS

When Madhurima hugged Vishal, Shefali Z., Aarti, and Sid made fun of them. Sid placed a bet that Vishal and Madhurima would soon start hurling shoes at each other.

Most of the Housemates laughed at Vishal and Madhurima and called their relationship “fake.”

Madhurima received 17% Yes Showts.

Mahira sulked over a pimple and refused to talk to Paras. When Paras tried to cheer up Mahira she yelled at him. Paras confronted Mahira and asked her to not treat him like her “servant.”

Showters disapproved of Mahira’s behavior. Mahira’s Yes Showts went from 24% to 22%.

Vishal refused to vote for Aarti’s Captaincy and said that if Aarti becomes Captain, she would not assign House chores to Sid.

Shehnaz accused Vishal of trying to provoke Sid for a fight.

Vishal’s Yes Showts went from 27% to 26%.

Will, there be another Captaincy Task or the Housemates will continue to struggle without a Captain?

Sid disliked Madhurima when she entered the House. But Sid started warming up to Madhurima after he fought with Shehnaz. Rashami wondered if Sid’s up to something. What’s his strategy?

Asim challenged Paras and said that Asim will make Rashami Captain. Will Asim succeed?

Keep watching and keep Showting!