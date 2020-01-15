Day 106 -- Rashami overtakes Shehnaz, Sidharth Shukla is the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Asim won the BB Elite Club Task. Rashami and Shehnaz congratulated Asim and called him “deserving” (Yes Showts to Asim, Rashami, and Shehnaz)

2. Vishal confronted Shehnaz for calling him “weak.” Shehnaz told Vishal that he was in the bottom two last week and that’s why she called him “weak.” Vishal disagreed and told her that he has always been a “strong contender” to win the show (Yes Showts for Vishal, No Showts for Shehnaz)

3. Paras’ team (Paras, Mahira, Vishal, and Madhurima) and Sid’s team (Sid, Shehnaz, Rashami, and Asim) competed to win the Kurkure Masala Task. Bigg Boss asked Shefali and Aarti to judge the teams. The judges chose Paras’ team as winners (Yes Showts to Paras’ team and judges)

4. Sid got angry at Aarti and Shefali and said that they “misjudged.” Sid said that his team performed better and deserved to win. Shefali and Aarti disagreed with Sid and called him “petty” (No Showts to Sid, Yes Showts to the judges)

5. Shehnaz praised Asim and said that she was impressed with Asim’s confidence after he won the BB Elite Club Task. Sid got annoyed with Shehnaz (Yes Showts for Shehnaz, No Showts for Sid)

Sid fought with Shefali and Aarti for not choosing his team as winners in the House Task.

Sid complained to Aarti that Shefali has a “soft corner” for Paras. Sid criticized Aarti and said that Aarti got “manipulated” by Shefali to vote in favor of Paras’ team.

Aarti disagreed with Sid and said that she found Paras’ team very entertaining and that’s why they were picked as winners.

Sid sulked all day and refused to talk to the Housemates.

Sid’s Yes Showts went from 75% to 74% but Sid won the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

ASIM #2, RASHAMI CLIMBS TO #3, SHEHNAZ DOWN TO #4

Asim became the first contestant to enter the BB Elite Club and win immunity for a week.

Paras, Rashami, and Vishal praised Asim and said that Asim never complained about House chores and he is one of the “clever” contestants.

Shefali Zariwala asked Asim to make rotis for her. Asim refused and said that he would cook only for his friends. When Shefali confronted Asim, Asim told her that she had hurt his “self-respect” and he wouldn’t forget her “betrayal.”

Shehnaz, Aarti and Rashami were impressed with Asim’s assertiveness. They said that they would never be able to stand up for themselves the way Asim did.

Asim’s Yes Showts shot up from 53% to 60%.

During last week’s eviction nominations, Paras asked the Housemates to save Mahira. But Shehnaz didn't want to vote for Mahira. Shehnaz chose to save Vishal.

In last night’s episode when Hina Khan asked Shehnaz why she should win the BB Elite Club Task, Shehnaz said that she supported Vishal, a “weak” contestant and that she’s a “leader.”

Rashami stood up for Vishal and confronted Shehnaz. Rashami said that it was Shehnaz’s choice to save Vishal and that Vishal didn't need help. Rashami accused Shehnaz of bringing Vishal’s morale down.

Showters liked Rashami’s loyalty to her team. Rashami’s Yes Showts went from 50% to 52%.

Shehnaz told Aarti that once the show gets over Shehnaz would work on her “anger issues.” Shehnaz praised Salman and said that she would follow Salman's advice and mend her behavior in the House.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts increased from 42% to 50%.

SHOWTERS NEGATIVE ON MADHURIMA, PARAS, AND ZARIWALA

Madhurima told Vishal that her mic went off and that she needs to replace the batteries. Vishal ignored Madhurima.

Shehnaz helped Madhurima to fix Madhurima’s mic.

Aarti and Shehnaz asked Madhurima to not fight with Vishal. But Madhurima couldn’t keep silent and told Vishal that he didn’t deserve her love and that he could talk to her “foot.”

Vishal and Madhurima fought and hurled abuse at each other.

Madhurima’s Yes Showts decreased from 18% to 14%.

When Sid got upset after losing the House Task to Paras, Paras told Mahira and Shefali that Sid’s got “some issues” and that Sid behaved unreasonably with the Housemates.

Aarti wondered how Paras, who’s on Sid’s side, can bad-mouth Sid.

Showters gave 23% Yes Showts for Paras’ negativity.

Asim disliked it when Shefali ordered him to make rotis for her.

Aarti and Rashami criticized Shefali’s rude behavior.

Shefali’s Yes Showts went from 26% to 22%.

In a promo clip shared by Colors, contestants are seen welcoming their families into the House.

Mahira’s mother reminds Paras that he has a girlfriend back home, waiting for him. Will Mahira’s mother ask Paras to stay away from Mahira? Shehnaz’s father hugs Sid. Will Shehnaz’s family approve of Sid and Shehnaz’s friendship?

Vishal pours water on Madhurima and Madhurima is seen beating Vishal with a frying pan! Bigg Boss warns the estranged lovers. Will they be shown the door?

Things are heating up! Keep watching and keep Showting!