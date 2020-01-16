Day 107 -- Asim beats Rashami, Sidharth Shukla is the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Vishal and Madhurima got into a fight when Madhurima teased Vishal and called him “Behenji” (“woman”). Vishal poured water on Madhurima and Madhurima smacked Vishal with a frying pan (No Showts for both)

2. Bigg Boss reprimanded Vishal for provoking Madhurima. Vishal said that he was disappointed with Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss punished the two and asked them to stay locked up in prison until the weekend. Vishal and Madhurima were barred from participating in the House Tasks (No Showts for both)

3. Vishal refused to accept Bigg Boss’s punishment. Bigg Boss asked Vishal to stay in prison or exit the show. Asim, Rashami, Paras, and Mahira convinced Vishal to stay back. Vishal agreed with the Housemates and entered the prison (No Showts for Vishal, Yes Showts for Asim, Rashami, and Paras)

4. Bigg Boss announced the Captaincy Task. The contestants were asked to choose between Captaincy nomination and an opportunity to meet their family members. Contestants who chose to meet their families would lose the chance to be Captain. Aarti met her brother Krushna Abhishek and lost her chance at Captaincy (Yes Showts to Aarti)

5. Krushna praised his sister Aarti for keeping her “dignity.” Krushna asked Aarti to come home with the “trophy” (Yes Showts for Krushna)

Madhurima and Vishal’s bitter fight left Sid shocked. Sid sympathized with Madhurima and blamed Vishal for provoking her.

Rashami defended Vishal and said that he didn’t deserve to get smacked. Sid criticized Rashami and told the Housemates that she was “pretending” to help Vishal.

Sid playfully suggested to Madhurima that she should spit at Vishal when she gets into a fight with Vishal the next time.

Rashami, Asim, and Vishal disliked Sid’s behavior and called him “insensitive.”

Sid’s Yes Showts went from 74% to 71%. Sid repeated as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SHOWTERS POSITIVE ON ASIM, RASHAMI, AND SHEHNAZ

Asim and Rashami stood up for Vishal.

After Bigg Boss blamed Vishal for provoking Madhurima, Vishal got frustrated and threw his mic away. Vishal said that he was “insulted” by Bigg Boss. Vishal confronted Bigg Boss and asked whether “it’s fair for a woman to beat a man.” Vishal said that he would quit the show.

Asim and Rashami got upset with Vishal’s decision to quit. Asim told Vishal that Vishal shouldn’t “pay the price” for Madhurima’s bad behavior.

Asim’s Yes Showts rose from 60% to 64%.

Rashami cried and pleaded with Vishal to stay. Rashami said that if Vishal exits voluntarily, he should pay a hefty fine. Rashami advised Vishal that he shouldn’t lose his “hard-earned” money.

Rashami’s Yes Showts increased from 52% to 56%.

Shehnaz sympathized with Madhurima. Shehnaz criticized Vishal and said that it was Vishal who drove Madhurima crazy with taunts. Shehnaz accused Vishal of “plotting” to get Madhurima out of the House. Sid and Aarti agreed with Shehnaz.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts went from 50% to 54%.

MADHURIMA AT ROCK BOTTOM

Shefali Zariwala said that Madhurima’s behavior was “unacceptable” and called Madhurima an “abuser.” Paras, Mahira, Rashami, and Asim criticized Madhurima’s behavior.

Madhurima received 14% Yes Showts.

Shefali and Mahira sympathized with Vishal. Shefali said that Madhurima should be evicted.

Shefali’s Yes Showts went from 22% to 24%.

Mahira burst into tears when Vishal said he would quit. Mahira hugged Vishal and assured him that she would be there for him. Mahira’s Yes Showts went from 24% to 25%.

Can Vishal and Madhurima stay in prison without fighting?

In a promo video shared by Colors, Shehnaz’s father enters the House. He asks Shehnaz to bring the “trophy home.” He tells her to not take her relationship with Sid seriously. Will Shehnaz listen to her father?

Aarti lost her chance for Captaincy in last night’s episode because she met her brother and gave up her chance to win a nomination. The promo shows Mahira, Sid, Shehnaz, and Shefali welcoming their family members. Who will compete for Captaincy; will it be Rashami, Asim, or Paras?

