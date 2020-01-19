Day 110 -- Aarti gets her highest Yes Showts ever, Sidharth Shukla is Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Salman criticized Vishal and Madhurima and said that they didn’t pay heed to Salman’s advice to respect each other. Madhurima was asked to leave the House. Salman asked the Housemates to not bid farewell to Madhurima (Yes Showts for Salman, No Showts for Vishal and Madhurima)

2. Salman said that he was disappointed with Vishal’s behavior. Salman asked Vishal whether Vishal’s happy now that Madhurima has been evicted. Vishal apologized to Salman. Most Housemates criticized Vishal for provoking Madhurima to fight (Yes Showts to Salman, No Showts for Vishal)

3. Paras sympathized with Vishal and said that Paras had been in Vishal’s shoes in the past when one of Paras' ex-girlfriends had frustrated Paras with her taunts. Paras said that Vishal was very patient with Madhurima. Sid criticized Paras for defending Vishal (No Showts for Paras, Yes Showts for Sid)

4. Salman told Asim that Himanshi was in the studio and that she wanted to talk to Asim. Asim said that he’s “anxious” to talk to Himanshi and express his love. Asim was left embarrassed when Salman playfully asked a woman named Himanshi from the audience to come on stage and talk to Asim. Asim’s embarrassment cracked up the studio audience and the Housemates (Yes Showts to Salman and Asim)

5. When Salman confronted Paras about his “closeness” with Mahira, Paras revealed that he likes Mahira but Mahira told Salman that Paras is nothing more than a “friend” to her (Yes Showts for Salman and Mahira and No Showts for Paras)

Sid got upset when Salman asked Madhurima to leave the show. Sid criticized Vishal for frustrating Madhurima.

Asim, Paras, Mahira, and Shefali Z. didn’t agree with Sid. They said that Vishal and Madhurima both were at fault for disrespecting each other. But Sid kept blaming Vishal for Madhurima’s eviction.

Sid’s Yes Showts went from 78% to 75% but Sid won Day 110’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

ASIM, RASHAMI, AND SHEHNAZ #2, #3, AND #4

Asim was ecstatic when Salman confirmed that Himanshi has expressed her desire to be in a romantic relationship with Asim. However, Asim’s happiness didn’t last long. Salman reprimanded Asim for flirting with Himanshi and “pursuing” her even though she’s “taken.”

Salman blamed Asim for Himanshi’s break up with her fiancé.

Asim’s Yes Showts went from 73% to 71%.

Rashami criticized Sid and Shehnaz for blaming Vishal for Madhurima’s eviction. Rashami said that it was Madhurima who misbehaved with Vishal but Vishal tried his best to keep calm.

Sid and Shehnaz disagreed with Rashami and called her “biased.”

Rashami’s Yes Showts decreased from 72% to 69%.

Shehnaz was elated when her idol Gautam Gulati, winner of Bigg Boss 8 entered the House to meet her. Shehnaz hugged Gautam and showered him with kisses while Sid stared at Shehnaz with a bewildered expression.

Rashami, Asim, Vishal, Shefali, and Paras laughed at Sid’s predicament.

Showters loved Shehnaz’s antics. Her Yes Showts rose from 58% to 62%.

AARTI JUMPS TO #5

Salman teased Aarti and said that she loves to get involved in everyone else’s business. Salman showed a video to the Housemates in which Aarti was seen snooping around and getting involved in all the fights.

Salman pulled Aarti’s leg and explained how Aarti might know the least about a fight but she would have the most to say about it. The Housemates joked and called Aarti a “nosy old lady.” Aarti accepted that she’s nosy and laughed at herself.

Showters loved Aarti’s attitude. Her Yes Showts shot up from 51% to 61%. This is Aarti’s second-biggest single-day increase and highest Yes ShowtCount ever.

On Day 82 Aarti’s Yes Showts had skyrocketed from 40% to 51% when Aarti had won the House task and became an “opposing Captain.”

SHEFALI Z., MAHIRA, AND PARAS GET NO SHOWTS

Salman called out Paras for flirting with Mahira. Salman said that Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri had phoned Salman and asked him to find out “what’s happening” between Mahira and Paras.

Shefali criticized Paras and Mahira for sleeping in the same bed. Shefali told Rashami that Shefali had advised Mahira to not “get close” with Paras.

Mahira contradicted Shefali and said that Shefali had encouraged Mahira to “be close” with Paras.

Shefali’s Yes Showts decreased from 35% to 30%.

When Salman asked Mahira whether she knew about Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha, Mahira told Salman that she did. Mahira assured the Housemates and Salman that Paras is “just a friend.”

Mahira’s Yes Showts rose from 29% to 31%.

When Salman accused Paras of betraying Akanksha by flirting with Mahira, Paras defended himself and said that he wasn’t cheating on Akanksha. Paras revealed that his relationship with Akanksha has hit a rough patch and that he would break up with her once the show gets over.

Paras’ Yes Showts went from 30% to 34%.

In a recent promo released by Colors, Mahira shocks everyone when she yells at Rashami and walks out into the garden area. Salman gets angry at Mahira. Will Mahira apologize to Salman for storming out?

Who will get evicted tonight?

Keep watching and keep Showting!