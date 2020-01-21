Day 112 -- Sidharth Shukla beats Asim to win Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Mahira and Paras criticized Rashami’s cooking. Paras told Mahira that he wouldn’t eat parathas made by Rashami because they were thick (No Showts for Mahira and Paras)

2. Asim called out Paras for slacking off on kitchen chores. Paras accused Asim of “bossy” behavior and told Asim to “get lost” (Yes Showts for Asim, No Showts for Paras)

3. Paras complained to Shefali that his girlfriend Akanksha Puri is stubborn and that she doesn’t want to end her romantic relationship with him. Shefali Z. advised Paras to talk to his girlfriend and end their romantic relationship once the show gets over. Paras promised Shefali that he would (Yes Showts for Shefali, No Showts for Paras)

4. Bigg Boss announced the Elite Club nominations task. Rashami, Mahira, and Aarti won the nominations. Tonight, the nominees will compete in the final task to win the Elite Club membership (Yes Showts to all three nominees)

5. Sid and Asim fought and Rashami tried to keep them away from each other. Sid advised Rashami to stay away from the fight. Asim got angry at Sid for talking to Rashami (No Showts for Sid and Asim, Yes Showts for Rashami)

6. Rashami asked Asim to control his aggression towards Sid. Rashami told Asim that Sid was upset with Shehnaz for flirting with Paras. Rashami asked Asim to be “considerate” with Sid. Asim got angry at Rashami and said that he’s not bothered about Sid’s bad mood (Yes Showts to Rashami, No Showts to Asim)

Sid disliked it when Shehnaz and Paras got chatty. Sid asked Shehnaz to move away and sleep on Mahira’s bed. Shehnaz confronted Sid and asked him why he was ignoring her. Sid told Shehnaz that he cannot handle her mood swings.

During the BB Elite Club nominations task, Sid accused Vishal of cheating. Sid asked Task Moderator Asim to disqualify Vishal from the nomination race. But Asim told Sid that Asim didn't see Vishal breaking the rules.

Sid and Asim continued to argue and hurl abuse at each other. Their fight spun out of control when Sid pushed Asim. Paras, Rashami, Vishal, and Shefali tried to stop Sid but Sid refused to back out.

Sid’s Yes Showts decreased from 81% to 75%. Sid repeated as Day 112’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

ASIM, RASHAMI, AND SHEHNAZ #2, #3, AND #4

Mahira, Paras, and Sid got annoyed when Asim accused Paras of “running away” from House chores. Rashami advised Asim to keep calm but Asim kept provoking Paras for an argument.

During the House Task, Asim’s aggressive behavior towards Sid annoyed the Housemates. Asim told Sid that as Task Moderator Asim’s decision was final and that Vishal wouldn’t be disqualified from the nominations. When Sid lost his cool Paras asked Asim to stay away from Sid but Asim provoked Sid to fight.

Aarti called Asim “mean” and “bossy.” Shefali and Mahira were heard to say that Asim was fighting with Sid to get some “air-time.”

Asim’s Yes Showts went from 63% to 59%.

During the weekend show, Bigg Boss had assigned kitchen chores to Rashami and Paras.

In last night’s episode, Paras didn’t help Rashami in the kitchen. Paras spent time chatting with Mahira and Shefali which angered Asim. Asim asked Paras to help Rashami but Paras refused. Asim and Paras got into a verbal spat.

Rashami didn’t try to stop Asim and Paras from fighting with each other. Rashami laughed at their fight and called it silly.

Mahira and Aarti disliked Rashami’s attitude and blamed her for provoking Asim to fight with Paras.

Rashami’s Yes Showts went down from 61% to 57%.

When Sid asked Shehnaz to not talk to him, Shehnaz laughed at Sid which annoyed him more. Shehnaz kept irritating Sid with her antics.

Shehnaz tried to talk to Sid and when Sid didn’t give in she flirted with Paras. Sid called her “childish.”

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts decreased from 60% to 54%.

AARTI GETS HER BIGGEST SINGLE-DAY DROP

Aarti criticized Asim when Asim asked Paras to help Rashami with chores. Aarti told Asim that he should let Rashami speak for herself and that he shouldn’t be Rashami’s mouthpiece.

Shehnaz laughed at Aarti and asked her why she inserted herself in Asim and Paras’ fight. Shehnaz advised Aarti to follow what Aarti “preaches.”

Asim and Vishal were shocked when Aarti chose Mahira over Rashami for the Elite Club nominations. Asim and Vishal said that they were confused by Aarti’s shifting loyalties.

Aarti’s Yes Showts dropped a full 12 points from 59% to 47%. This is Aarti’s largest single-day drop.

SHOWTERS SAY NO TO PARAS, SHEFALI Z., AND MAHIRA

Asim, Vishal, and Rashami criticized Paras when he refused to do kitchen chores.

Paras complained to Sid about Asim’s rudeness which provoked Sid to start a fight with Asim.

Showters gave 32% Yes Showts for Paras’ behavior.

Shefali called Asim “immature” and said that Asim wants to fight with Sid for “visibility.” Shefali and Mahira egged Sid to confront Asim.

Shefali Z.’s Yes Showts decreased from 37% to 33%.

Mahira went from 38% to 34%.

A promo clip released by Colors shows Vishal asking Aarti to cut her hair and Paras challenging Rashami to shave her eyebrows in the final task to win the Elite Club membership. Will Aarti and Rashami take the challenge? Who will be the second member of the BB Elite Club: Rashami or Aarti?

Sid and Asim were called into the Confession Room and Sid told Bigg Boss that he has been avoiding Asim ever since their big fight on Day 82. Sid threw up his hands and said that he would quit. Will Sid and Asim get punished for pushing each other?

Keep watching and keep Showting!