Day 114 -- Rashami triumphs over Sidharth Shukla to win Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Shehnaz got upset with Sid for not talking to her and for choosing to save Aarti from eviction. Shehnaz locked herself in the washroom and cried. Aarti tried to console Shehnaz but Shehnaz fought with her and hurled abuse at her. Aarti said that she’d had enough of Shehnaz’s tantrums and that she won’t speak with Shehnaz anymore (No Showts for Shehnaz, Yes Showts for Aarti)

2. Sid’s team (Sid, Mahira, Paras, Aarti, Shehnaz, and Shefali Z.) were baffled when Rashami’s team (Rashami, Asim and Vishal) saved Shehnaz from eviction. Paras warned Shehnaz that it was Rashami’s “strategy” to get Shehnaz on Rashami’s team (No Showts for Sid’s team, Yes Showts for Rashami’s team)

3. Aarti, Shehnaz, and Paras saved Sid from eviction. Bigg Boss announced that Sidharth and Shehnaz are safe and that the rest of the Housemates are nominated for eviction (Yes Showts for Sid and Shehnaz, No Showts for eviction nominees)

4. Rashami and Mahira got into an argument over leftover food. Mahira called Rashami a “psycho” and Rashami said that Mahira is an “attention-seeker” (No Showts for both)

5. Rashami pulled Sid’s leg and offered to cook for him. Sid teased Rashami and said that he was waiting to eat food cooked by her. Rashami and Sid kept teasing each other. Shefali and Aarti liked Sid’s and Rashami’s banter (Yes Showts to all)

6. Vexed with Mahira’s constant fights with her, Rashami asked Asim and Vishal to hide a pack of coffee powder. Rashami took another pack and hid it in her luggage. Rashami told Asim that Mahira would get annoyed when she finds out there’s no coffee powder for her morning coffee (No Showts for Rashami and her team)

Airtel Showt for these Showtees

When Shehnaz and Aarti fought, Rashami consoled Shehnaz and asked Aarti to give Shehnaz some space. Rashami advised Aarti to not get involved in Sid and Shehnaz’s fight. Aarti promised Rashami that she won’t.

Shehnaz appreciated Rashami’s team for saving her from eviction. Shehnaz told Asim that Rashami was “genuine” and “caring” towards Shehnaz.

Rashami complained to Mahira that she cannot eat leftover food for dinner. Mahira criticized Rashami and said that if Rashami cooks dinner, Rashami would be wasting food items. Rashami said leftover food is unhealthy and that she wouldn’t risk her health by eating it. Sid, Asim, and Vishal agreed with Rashami.

Rashami’s Yes Showts increased from 57% to 65%. Rashami won Day 114’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

This was not her biggest one day increase. Rashami’s Yes Showts shot up from 40% to 53% on Day 86 when Rashami criticized Aarti for not standing up for Rashami after the Rashami’s big fight with Sid.

This was not Rashami’s highest ShowtCount. She received 78% Yes Showts on Day 61 when she stole pasta from Sid’s team’s Luxury Budget. On that day she was the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SID DROPS TO #2, ASIM AND SHEHNAZ #3 AND #4

Rashami told Sid that Shehnaz has been crying since yesterday after Sid refused to talk to Shehnaz. Rashami asked Sid to let go of his anger and console Shehnaz. Sid asked Rashami to stay away from his fight with Shehnaz.

Paras, Mahira, Aarti, and Shefali Z. criticized Sid’s behavior and called him “insensitive.” Sid’s Yes Showts went from 66% to 64%.

When Paras, Mahira, and Shefali fought with Rashami over kitchen chores Asim stood up for Rashami and asked them to not “target” Rashami over trivial issues and fight with her.

Mahira and Paras’ taunts didn’t stop Asim from supporting Rashami.

Showters liked Asim’s loyalty towards Rashami. Asim’s Yes Showts rose from 56% to 60%.

When Rashami’s team saved Shehnaz from eviction Paras cautioned Shehnaz and said that Rashami would manipulate Shehnaz to switch team from Sid to Rashami. But Shehnaz told Paras that she was pleased with Rashami’s team. Shehnaz vowed to return the favor by helping them in the next House Task.

Paras called Shehnaz a “fool.” Shehnaz argued with Paras and said that she wasn’t foolish but the Housemates were.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts went up from 51% to 54%.

SHEFALI Z., MAHIRA, AND PARAS STUCK WITH NO SHOWTS

Shefali voted to save Mahira from eviction. Shefali said that Mahira is her best friend and that she loves Mahira. Asim laughed at Shefali’s bad memory. He talked about how Shefali called Mahira “cheap” in the past. Asim, Vishal, and Rashami laughed at Shefali and called her “fake.”

Shefali Z. received 26% Yes Showts.

When Rashami refused to eat leftover lunch for dinner Mahira accused Rashami of wasting food. Rashami suggested Mahira to stop making too much food so that the Housemates wouldn’t have to eat leftover food the next day. Mahira disliked Rashami’s suggestion. Mahira yelled at Rashami and said that she was “done” with Rashami.

Mahira’s Yes Showts went from 28% to 27%.

Rashami criticized Paras when he refused to share kitchen duties with her. Paras kept asking Mahira’s help in the kitchen which annoyed Rashami. Rashami blamed Paras for trying to keep her away from the kitchen to provoke her to fight with him.

Paras’ Yes Showts went from 31% to 28%.

In a promo clip shared by Colors, Shehnaz is seen supporting Rashami’s team in the Captaincy Task. Task Moderator Vishal declares Shehnaz as the winner and gets reprimanded by Bigg Boss for his bias towards her.

Who will win Captaincy nomination? Will Shehnaz keep her promise and help Rashami’s team to win Captaincy? Will Sid reconcile with Shehnaz?

Keep watching and keep Showting!