DAY 59 -- Rashami triumphs over Sid and Asim to win Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

1. Paras and Asim had a long abusive verbal quarrel (No Showts for both)

2. Paras accused Shefali of “Playing the Woman Card” to win the task (No Showts for Paras, Yes Showts for Shefali)

3. Shefali got upset with Asim when Asim didn’t defend her when Paras bad-mouthed Shefali (Yes Showts for Shefali, No Showts for Asim)

4. Sid’s team won the Luxury Budget Task of the Week (Yes Showts for Sid, Mahira, Paras, Aarti, Devoleena and Shehnaaz)

5. Bhau nudged Shehnaaz, and Mahira and Shehnaaz called Bhau out for “pushing” (No Showts for Mahira, and Shehnaaz)

Sid’s team (Himanshi, Bhau, Vishal, Rashami, and Shefali) won the Luxury Budget task. Sid had a minor injury and Shehnaaz rushed to offer help.

Bhau playfully nudged Shehnaaz and asked her not to interfere in the task where she was not needed. The nudge angered Shehnaaz. Mahira advised Shehnaaz to be wary of people who push her. Rashami defended Bhau by objecting strongly to Mahira’s warning.

Showters loved it when Rashami defended Bhau. Rashami’s ShowtCounts increased from 74% Yes on Day 58 to 83% on Day 59. This made her the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 59.

HOUSE BROTHERS COMPETE AT #2 AND #3

Asim complained to Sid that Sid’s team won by cheating. Sid disagreed and defended his team.

Things got worse for Captain Sid when Paras and Asim got into an ugly spat. Paras called Asim “poor” and “desperate for attention.” Asim returned fire and said Paras “lacks class.” Sid pulled Paras aside and asked him to calm down. Sid convinced Mahira to stop causing chaos.

Showters liked Sid’s Captaincy and gave him 76% Yes Showts.

Asim got offended when Paras taunted him. Asim said that he is not ashamed of being poor. Showters sympathized with Asim. His ShowtCounts increased from 60% on Day 58 to 69% on Day 59.

SHOWTERS NEGATIVE ON MAHIRA, PARAS, AND VISHAL

When Shehnaaz and Bhau were trying to sort out their differences, Mahira pulled Shehnaaz aside and tried to get Shehnaaz to fight Bhau. Showters disliked Mahira’s meddling. Mahira got only 27% of Yes Showts.

Most Housemates felt that Paras shouldn’t have criticized Asim’s lack of money. Showters also disliked Paras’ rudeness and gave him 33% Yes Showts.

Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali, and Asim criticized Vishal for switching sides to suit himself. Showters agreed and gave Vishal 41% Yes Showts.

Will Paras apologize to Asim? Will Bhau distance himself from Shehnaaz and Mahira after last night’s conflict? Can Sid beat Rashami and win the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Contestant for Day 60? Keep watching and keep Showting!