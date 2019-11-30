DAY 60 -- Rashami rules Showts, wins Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Sid quarreled with Aarti calling her “useless”. Aarti called Sid “two-faced” (No Showts for both)

2. Shehnaaz asked Sid to not nominate Paras for prison but Sid went ahead and picked Paras anyway (No Showts for Shehnaaz, Yes Showts for Sid)

3. Housemates chose Asim and Paras for prison (No Showts for Paras, and Asim)

4. Bhau stole sweets from the Captain’s Room; Sid cautioned Bhau and asked him to behave (No Showts for Bhau, Yes Showts for Sid)

5. Asim and Paras won Catch the Bluff Task. They delegated their House duties to Housemates (Yes Showts for both)

Bhau stole sweets from the Captain’s Room. Sid confronted Bhau and asked him to stop fooling around. Aarti Singh demanded that Sid punish Bhau. She said that if Sid fails to punish Bhau Sid cannot punish any Housemate that breaks the House Rules.

Sid was not in the mood to punish Bhau. Sid quarreled with Aarti and asked her not to lecture him about the importance of enforcing House Rules. Aarti complained about Sid and Sid continued arguing with Aarti.

Rashami expressed concern that Aarti might have another panic attack. Rashami asked Shefali to pull Sid out of the argument. Rashami convinced Sid to stop fighting with Aarti. Showters appreciated Rashami by giving her 80% Yes Showts and making her the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 60.

SID AND ASIM STAY AT #2 AND #3

Most Housemates nominated Paras and Asim for prison. Shehnaaz nominated Bhau and Asim. She asked Sid to not nominate Paras as it was Asim who started the fight. Sid denied her request and said that both were to blame for the fight, so he would throw both into prison.

Sid bagged 75% Yes Showts for his strong Captaincy.

Asim didn’t like it when the Housemates picked Asim and Paras for prison. Bigg Boss asked prison companions to share House duties. Despite his fight with Paras the day before, Asim tried his best to keep calm and only complained once when he was assigned to do dishes. Showters liked Asim’s behavior and gave him 70% Yes Showts.

MAHIRA AND PARAS CONTINUE TO GET NOS

Mahira nominated Asim and Himanshi for prison. Mahira accused Asim of picking fights with her. Asim confronted Mahira and called her “silly” and “childish”. Showters gave Mahira 30% Yes Showts.

Most of the Housemates felt that Paras shouldn’t have said things that offended Asim. Paras would not apologize to Asim. Paras told Shehnaaz that Asim deserves to be treated rudely. Showters disagreed with Paras, giving him 36% Yes Showts.

Himanshi nominated Mahira and Paras for prison. Mahira said that Himanshi, guided by Asim, has voted for Mahira and Paras for prison. It’s clear that Mahira, Paras, Sid, and Shehnaaz felt that Himanshi is overly dependent on Asim. Showters gave Himanshi only 40% Yes Showts.

Can Aarti and Sid become friends again? Will Asim and Paras fight in prison? Keep watching and keep Showting!