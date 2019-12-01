DAY 61 -- Food thief Rashami is the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Rashami and Vishal steal pasta from the Luxury Budget and are punished by Bigg Boss (No Showts for both).

2. Rashmi and Vishal confess to their crimes in front of all the Housemates and Sidharth loses his cool (No Showts for Rashmi and Vishal, Yes Showts for Sid)

3. Salman Khan surprises Housemates by appearing early, literally catching Sid in his nightwear. A situation Sid deals with aplomb (Yes Showts for Sid)

4. Salman asks Sidharth to label Housemates according to the qualities of chess pieces they represent, a task he carries out with logical thinking and analysis (Yes Showts for Sid)

5. Devoleena quits the house due to her back injury, and Rashmi is heartbroken (Yes Showts for Devoleena)

The episode begins with the events of the previous night when Housemates are told that the current season has done spectacularly well, and the show will be extended by five more weeks.

Rashmi and Vishal steal pasta (given as part of the Luxury Budget) from the refrigerator. They sneak it out and giggle as they eat. Viewers loved this naughty side of Rashmi and rewarded her with a 78% Yes ShowtCount to become the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SID AND ASIM REMAIN AT #2 & #3

Rashmi and Vishal follow Bigg Boss’ instructions and tell the winning team that they will have to return their Luxury Budget items. This leads to a war of words between Sidharth and Vishal, with Sidharth continuing to yell despite Vishal’s apology.

Sid manages to redeem himself in the tasks given by Salman getting 75% Yes Showts. The dashing Asim handles Paras’ provocation with grace getting a ShowtCount of 70% Yes.

MAHIRA AND PARAS REMAIN AT THE BOTTOM

Salman tells Paras and Mahira that they have polled the least number of votes, and one of them will be evicted from Bigg Boss house.

Paras and Mahira take this information with a pinch of salt, with Paras clearly saying that neither of them will go just yet. Viewers liked their confidence and Paras’ Yes ShowtCount increased from 36% from the day before to 39% for Day 61. Mahira also saw an uptick, with her Yes ShowtCount going up to 35% from yesterday’s 30%.

Which of them will say goodbye to Bigg Boss’ house tomorrow? Will battle lines get drawn between Vishal and Siddharth? Will new Wild Cards enter, and what effect will they have on the changing dynamics of the house? Keep watching and keep Showting.