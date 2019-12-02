DAY 62 -- Asim trumps Sid but Rashami shines bright as Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

Devoleena’s exit from the show left Rashami in tears. Shefali consoled Rashami and asked Rashami to stay strong. Showters sympathized with Rashami. Rashami got 77% Yes Showts and became the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 62.

Rashami started an uptrend on Day 59 when she defended Bhau. She made a big jump from 74% Yes Showts on Day 58 to 83% on Day 59. She’s been holding strong since. Rashami kept viewers enchanted with her grace on Day 60, when she got 80% Yes, and on Day 61 when she got 78%.

ASIM AT #2 PUSHES SID TO #3

Asim has had an upward trend this past week. He received 60% Yes Showts on Day 58 and 59. After the Asim/Paras fight, Asim’s ShowtCount shot up to 70% for Day 60 and 61.

Last night, during nominations for next week’s immunity from elimination, most Housemates said that Shehnaaz deserves to win the immunity, but Asim voted for his friend Sid. Showters gave 70% Yes Showts for Asim.

Salman appreciated Sid’s Captaincy and said that he is one of the strong contenders to win Bigg Boss title. Showters gave 65% Yes Showts for Sid. This was the first time Sid has dropped down to #3.

MAHIRA AND PARAS CONTINUE TO BATTLE NO SHOWTS

Salman told Mahira that her vote count was shockingly low. Showters gave only 34% Yes Showts for Mahira.

Paras was ready to pack his bags when Salman told him that he has been eliminated. Salman burst out laughing and said that Paras and Mahira are safe from eviction this week due to Devoleena’s exit. Paras got just 33% Yes Showts.

Most Housemates dislike Himanshi for her passivity and over-dependence on Asim. Showters gave 46% Yes Showts for Himanshi.

Now that Devoleena has left the show, can Rashami trust Shefali? Will Paras and Mahira change their strategy to survive? Can Sid make a comeback as Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant for Day 63? Will Asim finally win the prize? Keep watching and keep Showting.