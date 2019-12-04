DAY 64 -- Sid nominates Rashami for eviction but Rashami is Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS



1. Rashami and Sid engaged in a war of words over morning tea. Sid called Rashami a “thief” and Rashami said Sid is a weak Captain (No Showts for both)

2. Captain Sid refused to give two packets of milk for morning tea which upset the Housemates (No Showts for Sid)

3. Arhaan confronted Paras about his shifting loyalties from Rashami to Sid. Paras remained evasive (Yes Showts for Arhaan, and No Showts for Paras)

4. Housemates faced a shortage of food. Asim blamed Mahira for making fewer rotis. Mahira retorted by saying she cannot cook again (Yes Showts for Asim, and No Showts for Mahira)

5. Sid saved Aarti and nominated Paras for eviction which angered Shehnaaz (Yes Showts for Sid, and No Showts for Shehnaaz)

Rashami wanted to make the morning tea. Asim asked Sid for two packets of milk but Sid refused. Rashami argued with Sid and asked him to share the ration of food. Sid argued back and called Rashami a “Food thief”. Asim, Bhau, Vishal, and Arhaan sided with Rashami and called Sid a bad Captain.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Rashami and Sid’s fight gained a lot of attention online. After the show aired “RashamiDesaiRulingBB” was one of the top trending Twitter handles in India. Rashami received 74% Yes Showts to become the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 64.

UP FOR EVICTION, ASIM AT #2

Sid was asked to nominate contestants for next week’s elimination. Asim was left shocked when Sid nominated Asim for eviction but chose to save Mahira. Showters felt sorry for Asim and gave him 68% Yes Showts.

SID FIGHTS AT #3

Sid saved Aarti and named Paras for elimination which puzzled the Housemates.

When Asim and Sid had fought, Paras supported Sid. But during last night’s nomination task Sid said that his connection with Aarti is stronger. Sid got 66% Yes Showts for his loyalty.

SHOWTERS UNIMPRESSED WITH MAHIRA AND PARAS

Rashami, Shefali Zariwala, Bhau, and Himanshi said that Sid shouldn’t have saved Mahira as her last week’s vote counts were abysmal. Showters agreed and Mahira received just 35% Yes.

Arhaan criticized Paras’ shift in loyalties from Rashami’s team to Sid’s team after Sid and Asim’s fight began. Paras couldn’t defend himself instead, he questioned Rashami’s loyalty to her team. Showters disapproved of Paras’ attitude and gave him 37% Yes Showts.

Paras, Mahira, Sid, Shehnaaz and Vishal felt that Arhaan is taking advantage of his connection with Rashami to gain visibility. Arhaan received only 42% Yes Showts.

Will Rashami, Bhau, Asim and Shefali Zariwala boycott Sid’s Captaincy? Has Arhaan’s entry made Rashami’s team stronger? Will Paras be spared from eviction? Can’t wait to watch and find out! Keep Showting!