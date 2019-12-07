DAY 67 -- Sid continues his reign as Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day, and Arhaan reaches a new low

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Asim confessed to Himanshi that he loves her. Himanshi told Asim that she respects his feelings but she is in love with someone else (Yes Showts for both)

2. Shehnaaz and Mahira ridiculed Shefali Z. Shefali Z. asked Shehnaaz to stop (No Showts Shehnaaz and Mahira, Yes Showts for Shefali Z.)

3. Asim and Arhaan pulled and pushed each other during the Luxury Budget task. Asim hurt his shoulder (No Showts for both)

4. Rashami got angry at Shehnaaz and Mahira for mimicking Shefali Z. Rashami and Arhaan stole Mahira’s hair extensions (No Showts for Rashami and Arhaan)

5. Rashami and Shehnaaz got into an argument during the task. Shehnaaz grabbed Rashami and Rashami got hairline fracture on her finger. Rashami took off her mic in protest and said she wants to quit the show (No Showts for Shehnaaz, Yes Showts for Rashami)

Sid was asked to take a rest from this week’s Luxury Budget task.

Shehnaaz requested Asim to be considerate of Sid’s health. Asim assured Shehnaaz that he will behave with Sid.

The House was divided into two teams for the task. Shehnaaz’s team - Asim, Mahira, Shefali B., and Aarti competed with Rashami’s team - Arhaan, Himanshi, Bhau, Vishal, and Madhurima.

Rashami’s team started breaking task rules and Bigg Boss had to pause the task. Despite his bad health, Sid came forward to support Shehnaaz’s team.

There have been many rumors circulating the past few days that Sid would quit the show because of his health. These rumors helped his ShowtCount increase from 66% (Day 64), 73% (Day 65), 75% (Days 66 and 67) making him the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 66 and 67.

SHEHNAAZ AND ASIM CONTINUE AT #2 AND #3

Bhau, Himanshi, Shefali Z., and Sid didn’t wake up to the alarm. Shehnaaz tried to get the Housemates out of beds, which angered Bhau. He asked Shehnaaz to not behave like a Captain. Shehnaaz annoyed her lazy Housemates by mimicking them.

Showters enjoyed watching Shehnaaz’s antics. She got 65% Yes Showts.

Shehnaaz asked Asim to make peace with Sid. Asim agreed. Asim went to Sid and asked him to stop smoking so that Sid can recover fast. Showters loved Sid and Asim’s bonding and Asim’s ShowtCount increased from 58% to 60%.

NO SHOWTS GALORE FOR ARHAAN AND MADHURIMA

When Rashami hurt her finger during the task, Arhaan removed his mic to show his displeasure with Shehnaaz and asked Rashami to do the same. Rashami explained to Arhaan that removing your mic is inappropriate, but Arhaan kept insisting.

Rashami removed her mic and requested Bigg Boss to allow her into the confession room for a talk with Bigg Boss. Asim, Himanshi, and Bhau felt that Arhaan shouldn’t have taken his mic off. Showters disliked Arhaan’s behavior, giving him 23% Yes, the lowest ShowtCount ever recorded for a contestant on BB Season 13.

Madhurima distanced herself from last night’s fights. She didn’t take a stand. Her Yes Showts remained at 27% on Day 67.

Showters disapproved of the fact that Himanshi didn’t take a firm stand for Rashami, and that Himanshi didn’t contribute enough in last night’s task. Showters gave her 34% Yes.

Will Rashami and Shehnaaz resolve their differences tonight, and if they don’t will that cause Rashami to ask Bigg Boss to have herself removed from the House?

Will Sid continue to get sympathy Yes Showts, or will Asim finally topple him as Showters’ Choice? Can’t wait to watch the Weekend Ka Vaar! Keep Showting!