DAY 69 -- Asim’s Showts drop like a stone, Sid’s soar as he repeats as Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

1. Salman made a rare visit in person to the House. He consoled Rashami. Arhaan said that it was his “silliest mistake” to keep Rashami in the dark about his personal life (Yes Showts for Salman and Rashami, No Showts for Arhaan)

2. Salman, Bhau, Rashami, Himanshi, and Shefali Z. criticized Shehnaaz for mocking Shefali Z., Rashami and Bhau. Salman asked Shehnaaz to stop ridiculing her Housemates (Yes Showts for those who criticized Shehnaaz, No Showts for Shehnaaz)

3. Salman confronted Sid about his aggression. Sid promised Salman that he will mend his ways (Yes Showts for Salman and Sid)

4. Housemates nominated Himanshi and she got evicted. Bhau and Shefali Z. were inconsolable and Asim got upset (Yes Showts for Bhau, Shefali Z., and Asim)

5. Vikas Gupta entered the House and Bigg Boss announced that he would be filling in for Devoleena until her recovery. Shehnaaz and Asim were unhappy with Vikas’s entry. (Yes Showts for Vikas, No Showts for Shehnaaz and Asim)

On Day 68, Salman appreciated Sid for following the House rules despite Sid’s health but most Housemates expressed their concerns about Sid’s aggression.

In last night’s episode, Salman confronted Sid about his behavior. Sid explained to Salman that he cannot tolerate two-faced people and he has no intentions to make friends in the House. Sid said that he is here to win Bigg Boss and he will continue to fight for what is right.

Showters loved Sid’s dynamism. Sid got 84% Yes Showts, his highest total ever, becoming again the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 69.

On Days 62 and 63, Sid’s Captaincy was criticized and Sid received 65% and 68% Yes. On Day 64 when Sid refused to share his team’s Luxury Budget with the other team, he got 66% Yes.

Since then his Yes Showts have gone up: 73% (Day 65), 75% (Days 66, 67) and 76% (Day 68).

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

SHEHNAAZ AT #2, ASIM AT A DISTANT #3

Shehnaaz mocked Shefali Z. and Bhau on Day 68. Rashami, Bhau and Shefali Z. criticized Shehnaaz’s behavior. Salman agreed with them and advised Shehnaaz to “stop fooling around.” Shehnaaz promised Salman she would.

When Himanshi got voted out of the House, Shehnaaz became very sad. Despite their rivalry, Shehnaaz hugged Himanshi and asked her to keep in touch. Showters liked Shehnaaz’s behavior; her Yes Showts jumped from 62% to 70%.

Asim got a chance to speak with the Caller of the Day. The caller said he felt that Arhaan disliked Asim. The caller wondered why Asim is now siding with Arhaan and distanced himself from Sid.

Asim was shocked when the caller called him a hypocrite and said that Arhaan is not his friend, but they are cordial to each other. Sid smirked at Asim’s reply which angered Asim. Asim confronted Sid and asked him why he found Asim’s reply funny. Sid dodged Asim’s question but Asim kept provoking Sid for a fight.

Showters disapproved of Asim’s behavior. His Yes Showts dropped from 63% (Day 68) to 49%.

SHOWTERS STILL NEGATIVE ON ARHAAN AND MADHURIMA

Salman entered the BB House and consoled Rashami. Salman asked Arhaan to talk with Rashami and sort out their differences. Arhaan explained to Rashami that he couldn’t gather the courage to let her know about his child.

Showters disapproved of Arhaan’s behavior and Arhaan’s Yes Showts plunged from 20% (Day 68) to 13%. If Arhaan continues on this downward trend, he might be the next to leave the House.

When Madhurima entered the House, Shehnaaz, Bhau, Mahira, and Paras said that there would be fights or fireworks between Vishal and Madhurima. But Madhurima and Vishal decided to stay out of each other’s way.

Madhurima kept away from all the fights. She seldom took a stand on anything. She received 20% Yes.

Aarti, Rashami, Bhau and Shefali Z. felt that Shefali B. is busy guiding Housemates on how to behave but she is not focusing on her behavior. Aarti asked Shefali B. to stop meddling in fights. Showters agreed with Aarti. Shefali B. received 30% Yes.

How will Asim and Shehnaaz’s negative response to Vikas affect their behavior in the coming days? What would be Vikas’s strategy to stay in the House? Will Asim and Sid start fighting again? Keep watching and keep Showting!