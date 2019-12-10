Day 70 -- Paras’ Yes Showts zoom up, Sid is still the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Bigg Boss instructed Sid to leave the House for a few days to receive medical care but Sid was then asked by BB to observe contestants from a Secret room (Yes Showts for Sid)

2. Mahira and Shehnaaz teared up and requested Bigg Boss to send Sid back. Rashami and Shefali Z. said that they can have fun when Sid is gone (Yes Showts for Mahira and Shehnaaz, No Showts for Rashami and Shefali Z.)

3. Paras re-entered the show via the Secret room. Bigg Boss asked him to join Sid in the Secret room and observe and comment (Yes Showts for Paras)

4. Arhaan told Shefali B. that Rashami was bankrupt when he first met her. Sid and Paras laughed at Arhaan’s lie (No Showts for Arhaan, Yes Showts for Sid and Paras)

5. Housemates nominated Bhau, Mahira, Shehnaaz, and Madhurima for this week’s elimination. Sid had been nominated last week for this week’s elimination.

6. Bigg Boss gave a chance to Paras and Sid to save one of the Housemates from next week’s elimination. They saved Mahira from eviction (Yes Showts for Sid and Paras)

Housemates were shocked when Bigg Boss announced that Sid would leave the House for a few days to receive medical care. After Sid bid goodbye to his Housemates, Bigg Boss asked him to come into the Confession room, where he was told to go into the Secret Room, where he was joined by Paras.

Sid and Paras were aghast when Arhaan told Shefali B. that he helped Rashami to stand on her feet financially. Despite Sid and Rashami’s rivalry, Sid criticized Arhaan for spreading false information about Rashami.

Showters gave 81% Yes Showts to Sid and chose him again as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 70.

SHEHNAAZ REPEATS AT #2

After Sid left the House, Shehnaaz was inconsolable. She pleaded with Bigg Boss to return Sid to the House ASAP.

Shehnaaz apologized to Rashami for hurting her finger. Shehnaaz received 67% sympathy Yes Showts.

PARAS REACHES #3 FOR THE FIRST TIME

Bigg Boss reintroduced Paras into the show and asked him to join Sid in the Secret room to observe contestants. Paras said that he was happy to be back and he would do what he could to oust Vikas Gupta as soon as possible.

Paras commented to Sid that after Paras and Sid’s departure from the House, Housemates are ignoring Mahira and Shehnaaz, which is unfair. Showters agreed with Paras. He received 58% Yes Showts.

Before leaving the House for medical care, Showters disapproved of Paras and his fights: 39% (Day 61), 33% (Days 62 and 63), 37% (Day 64), 47% (Day 65) and 52% (Day 66).

Paras’ re-entry has sparked Showters’ interest and favor. This is Paras’ first time to get the third most Yes Showts.

ARHAAN, MADHURIMA, BHAU ALL HIT NEW LOWS

Asim asked Rashami and Arhaan to put aside their differences and patch up. Rashami agreed with Asim and said that she is the luckiest girl to have Arhaan in her life. Arhaan and Rashami hugged.

While talking with Shefali B. Arhaan said that when he met Rashami for the first time, she had zero balance in her bank account. He helped her financially and he is proud of it.

Sid and Paras criticized Arhaan. They said that he is abusing Rashami’s trust. Showters agreed with them and his Yes Showts went down to 13%, the lowest ShowtCount of any contestant in this Season.

Madhurima confronted Vishal and asked why he is ignoring her. Vishal said he has moved on and it’s difficult for him to be cordial with her due to their past.

Madhurima got angry at this. She yelled at Vishal and called him “worthless.” Vishal accused her of being verbally abusive. Most Housemates -- and the public -- disapproved of Madhurima’s anger. She received 21% Yes.

Bhau told Rashami that he dislikes Sid’s arrogant behavior. Bhau asked Rashami if she’s aware that Sid had received treatment for drug abuse in the past.

Bhau stayed away from Shehnaaz when she tried to talk with him. Showters disliked Bhau’s behavior and his Yes Showts slid from 31% (Day 69) to 28%. This is Bhau’s lowest ShowtCount ever.

Asim said that Shefali B. constantly tries to meddle in fights, and she is untrustworthy. Asim nominated Shefali B. for next week’s eviction. Shefali B. received 29% Yes Showts.

Will Sid and Paras reveal Arhaan’s lie about Rashami to her? Who will be evicted: Sid, Shehnaaz, Bhau or Madhurima? When will Sid and Paras re-enter the House? Can’t wait to watch tonight’s episode! Keep Showting!