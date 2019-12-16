Day 75 -- Asim races past Paras, Sidharth Shukla repeats as Showters' Choice Contestant of the Day

1. House Guest Kamya Punjabi (also “Panjabi”) blasted Vishal and Madhurima for using their relationship to get attention (Yes Showts for Kamya, No Showts for Vishal and Madhurima)

2. House Guest Hiten Tejwani criticized Vishal for flirting with Mahira. Hiten advised Vishal to sort things out with Madhurima (Yes Showts for Hiten, No Showts for Vishal)

3. Last week during an argument Madhurima had called Vishal a “eunuch”. In last night’s episode, Kamya called out Madhurima for “insulting the transgender community”. Madhurima apologized for this (No Showts for Madhurima, Yes Showts for Kamya)

5. Salman called out Bhau for oversleeping and napping during the day and this upset Bhau (Yes Showts for Salman, No Showts for Bhau)

6. Salman told Madhurima that she has been evicted and she will be leaving the House Sunday night. Salman informed the audience that this is a “double eviction” week and one more contestant will be evicted Sunday night (Yes Showts for Salman, No Showts for Madhurima)

Salman assured the viewers that Sid has been receiving “proper medical care” and he would be back in the House soon.

Sid spoke to Salman from his hospital room and said that he is missing the BB House. Salman revealed to Sid that Sid is safe from this week’s eviction. Sid thanked the viewers for voting for him and expressed his desire to win Bigg Boss.

Sid received 75% Yes Showts and repeated as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 75.

SHEHNAZ REMAINS #2, ASIM BACK AT #3, PARAS AT #4

Shehnaz made her Housemates laugh when she said that she’s not getting the attention from them that she would get from Sid.

Kamya liked Shehnaz’s cheerfulness. She hugged Shehnaz and kissed her forehead to show her appreciation.

Showters gave 65% Yes Showts for Shehnaz. This was a big dip for her from the previous day when she was at 74%.

Rashami’s brother Gaurav entered as a House Guest. Gaurav said that Rashami’s family got angry when Arhaan blabbed on national TV that Rashami was broke in the past. Gaurav suggested to Rashami that she be wary of Arhaan.

After Gaurav left the House, Rashami was inconsolable. Asim comforted Rashami. Asim advised Rashami to trust her brother and reconsider her relationship with Arhaan.

Showters agreed with Asim. There was a big increase in Asim’s Yes Showts from 52% to 60%. Asim hasn’t been at this high a level since Day 68 (63% Yes Showts) when Asim did well on the House task despite a shoulder injury.

Paras warned Vishal to keep away from Mahira. Vishal confronted Paras. Vishal said Mahira likes to talk to him, so why shouldn’t he talk to her?

Salman asked Paras why Paras is only advising Vishal to avoid Mahira. Salman suggested that Paras should also advise Mahira to avoid Vishal. Vishal agreed with Salman and thanked him.

Paras’ Yes Showts dropped from 54% to 48%.

ARHAAN’S YES SHOWTS HIT AN ALL-TIME LOW

House Guest Gaurav told Rashami that Rashami’s family was upset when Arhaan revealed personal details about Rashami’s finances on national television. Gaurav advised his sister to reconsider her decision to marry Arhaan.

Arhaan was stunned to hear from Salman that Arhaan’s relatives have been staying in Rashami’s house while Rashami and Arhaan were in the BB House.

Arhaan’s Yes Showts went from 12% to 11%.

Shefali B. continued to receive criticism from Housemates for fighting and dumping her work on them. Her Yes ShowtCounts were a dismal 24%.

Salman confronted Bhau about his oversleeping and daytime napping. Bhau said that he has been on pain medication recently which makes him drowsy.

Salman asked the Housemates about Bhau’s daytime napping and they confirmed this. Bhau apologized to Salman and said he would try to do better.

Bhau’s Yes Showts remained at 25%.

Promos hint at Bhau’s eviction. Will he be evicted? After House Guests Kamya and Hiten blasted Vishal for flirting, will Vishal keep away from Mahira?

Can Shehnaz overtake Sid and win the Showters' Choice Contestant for Day 76? Keep watching and keep Showting!