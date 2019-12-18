Day 78 -- Asim #2, jumps over Shehnaz, Sidharth Shukla is Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Sid teased Arhaan when Shefali B. called Arhaan “cute.” Shefali asked Sid to stop being so annoying (No Showts for Sid and Yes Showts for Shefali B.)

2. Shehnaz criticized Paras for not supporting her for Captaincy. Shehnaz said that Paras favors Mahira. This upset Mahira and she broke down. Paras comforted Mahira (No Showts for Shehnaz, Yes Showts for Paras and Mahira)

3. The House got divided into two teams with Vikas and Asim as Leaders for this week’s Captaincy task. Vikas accused Sid (the Task Moderator) of favoring Asim (Yes Showts for Vikas, No Showts for Sid)

4. Both teams failed to score points. Bigg Boss asked the House to nominate two contestants from each team who would be out of the Captaincy task. Vikas’ team (Rashami, Arhaan, Vishal, Madhurima and Shefali B.) couldn’t reach a decision. Rashami and Vikas requested Shefali to give up her chance for Captaincy, which angered Shefali. Rashami and Shefali got into an argument (No Showts for Vikas’ team)

5. Shefali B. got frustrated with her team and broke all 12 signboards forcing Bigg Boss to cancel the task (No Showts for Shefali)

Bigg Boss announced the Captaincy task and asked Sid to be the Task Moderator. Asim and Vikas were asked to lead their teams.

Chaos ensued when both the teams failed to score points. Bigg Boss paused the task to avoid injuries and asked the contestants to leave the task area.

Sid advised the Housemates to “not play rough”. Sid asked the teams to plan their strategies well. Bigg Boss appreciated Sid and asked the contestants to follow Sid’s advice.

Sid saw to it that nobody got hurt during the task. Most Housemates appreciated Sid for the way he handled the teams. Showters agreed with the Housemates. Sid’s Yes Showts increased from 75% to 77%. Sid repeated as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant.

ASIM JUMPS TO #2, SHEHNAZ SLIDES TO #3

Aarti, Shehnaz, Paras, and Shefali Z. were heard to say that Asim performed well on the Captaincy task. Vikas complained to his team that Sid was favoring Asim. But most Housemates said that Asim is a “clever” contestant and that he is capable of winning on his own.

Asim’s performance and determination to be Captain impressed Showters. His Yes Showts jumped from 58% to 65%.

Shehnaz asked Paras to support her for Captaincy but Paras remained tight-lipped.

Vishal told Shehnaz that Paras cares about Mahira and given a chance Paras would support Mahira for Captaincy. This upset Shehnaz.

When Vishal confronted Paras and asked him why he “sidelines” Shehnaz, Paras wouldn’t give an explanation about it to Vishal, but Paras told Vishal he would talk about this matter with Shehnaz later.

Paras’ silence bothered Shehnaz and she broke down. Sid called her a “drama queen.”

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts increased from 63% to 64%.

RASHAMI AT #4, SHEFALI Z. JUMPS TO #5

Shefali B. kept complaining about her team’s inability to score points. Her complaining annoyed Rashami. Rashami asked Shefali to be a leader and help their team to win the task.

When both the teams couldn’t score points to win the task, Bigg Boss asked the Housemates to nominate two contestants from each team for elimination from the Captaincy race.

Shefali B. didn’t like it when Rashami and Vikas asked Shefali to give up her chance to be Captain. Shefali got into an argument with Rashami. To each other’s face, Rashami called Shefali “brainless” and Shefali called Rashami “dumb.”

Shefali got frustrated with Rashami. She broke all 12 signboards. Bigg Boss canceled the Captaincy task.

Rashami’s Yes Showts decreased from 48% to 46%.

Bigg Boss asked Asim to lead the Blue team (Aarti, Shehnaz, Paras, Mahira, Shefali Z.). Mahira and Shefali Z. have never gotten along. Shefali and Asim agreed to give their friendship another chance. Shefali and Paras have always fought over House tasks.

Despite Shefali Z.’s problems with Mahira, Asim, and Paras, Shefali supported her team during the Captaincy task. Asim spoke up about his appreciation of Shefali’s team spirit.

Shefali Z.’s Yes Showts increased from 37% to 39%. Her Yes Showts weren’t always this low.

Shefali Z.’s Yes Showts were high -- 66% -- on Day 63. That was the day that she got into an argument with Sid over House chores, and she told Sid that she needed a mop.

Shefali’s lowest Yes Showts were 30% on Day 74 when she fought with Asim during the Luxury Budget task. Asim’s team lost the task and Asim blamed Shefali Z. for it.

ARHAAN - CAN HE EVER RISE UP?

When Rashami got into an argument with Shefali B. Arhaan tried to console Rashami and Shefali. Arhaan warned Rashami that if Rashami and Shefali’s fight turned ugly, Bigg Boss might cancel the task. He asked Rashami to calm down.

Arhaan’s Yes Showts increased from 13% to 15%.

SHEFALI B. AND MADHURIMA STILL IN THE BASEMENT

Shefali B. criticized her team for not performing well on the Captaincy task. Rashami asked Shefali to stop criticizing and help their team to score points.

Rashami and Vikas asked Shefali to give up her chance to be Captain as they felt that Shefali didn’t contribute enough. Shefali got angry and blasted Rashami and Vikas.

Rashami and Shefali B. continued to yell and call each other names. Their fight frustrated Shefali and she stomped on and tore all the signboards. Bigg Boss canceled the task. The Housemates got angry at Shefali for ruining their chance of Captaincy.

Shefali B. said that she has no support in the House and that she might get evicted for the second time. Before the task began, Shefali told her Housemates that she needs immunity this week and she is ready to fight for Captaincy. Her Yes Showts increased from 18% to 21%.

Shefali B. had used a similar tactic of disrupting a task on Day 66. Back then she tried to stop Sid and Asim from fighting by throwing a bag from the task area onto the roof, which made Bigg Boss cancel the task. On that day Shefali B.’s Yes Showts decreased from 36% to 33%.

Madhurima’s Day 78 ShowtCount remained low -- 22%, probably because she remained silent when Rashami and Shefali were fighting.

Will there be no Captain this week? Can Shefali B. and Rashami resolve their differences? Can Asim or Shehnaz overtake Sid and win the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant for Day 79?

