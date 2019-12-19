Day 79 -- Asim ahead in the Captaincy race, Sidharth Shukla repeats as Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. The Captaincy Task resumed after Vikas, Vishal, and Madhurima pushed Shefali B. and Rashami out of the Captaincy race (Yes Showts for Vikas, Vishal, and Madhurima, No Showts for Shefali B., Rashami)

2. When both teams couldn’t score points in the second round, Bigg Boss asked the teams to nominate two more contestants who would be eliminated from the Captaincy race. Vikas and Shehnaz nominated themselves to be eliminated (Yes Showts for Vikas and Shehnaz)

3. Bigg Boss announced that the winner of the next task -- Vishal, Madhurima, Shefali Z., Asim, or Aarti -- would win the Captaincy (Yes Showts for all)

4. Sid disliked Shehnaz’s behavior on Day 77 and he told Paras that he would stop talking with Shehnaz. Shehnaz tried to patch up with Sid but Sid kept away from her (Yes Showts for Sid, Paras, No Showts for Shehnaz)

5. Shefali B. annoyed her Housemates by waking them at 5:40 am by banging a cup with a spoon. Sid asked Shefali to stop making noise but Shefali kept at it. (No Showts for Shefali B., Yes Showts for Sid)

6. Vikas, Vishal, and Sid locked Shefali B. in the washroom and Shefali broke down and cried. Vikas asked Shefali why she wanted to wake people up. Shefali told Vikas that the Housemates had irritated her and she wanted to irritate them. Shefali Z. and Shehnaz asked Vikas to let Shefali B. out (Yes Showts for Vikas, Vishal, Sid, Shehnaz and Shefali Z., No Showts for Shefali B.)

After both teams picked Mahira, Paras, Rashami, and Shefali B. for elimination from the Captaincy race Bigg Boss asked the Housemates to resume the Captaincy Task.

The teams failed to score points in the second round and Bigg Boss asked them to nominate two more contestants who would lose their chance of Captaincy. Vikas and Shehnaz came forward and nominated themselves to be out.

Shehnaz got upset with Sid and asked him why he didn’t stop her from eliminating herself from the Captaincy race. Sid told Shehnaz that he didn’t want to influence her decision.

When Shefali B. woke up the Housemates by making noise, Sid tried to stop her. He advised Shefali to calm down, telling her that she was annoying people who support her (himself, Vikas, Shehnaz, Mahira, and Paras).

When Vikas and Vishal locked Shefali B. in the washroom, Sid tried consoling Shefali B. Showters’ loved Sid’s behavior with Shefali. Sid’s Yes Showts rose from 77% to 81%. Sid is the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

There have only been two other times in the last two weeks that Sid’s Yes Showts had hit 80% or above: on Day 69, Sid got 84% Yes Showts when he told Salman that he wanted to win Bigg Boss, and on Day 70 (81%) when Sid left the House to recover from typhoid.

ASIM #2 - THE NEXT CAPTAIN?

Asim continued to perform well on the Captaincy Task.

During the Task, when Vishal accused Asim of slapping him Asim apologized to Vishal and admitted that he might have “played rough.”

Asim confronted Captain Vikas and asked him to stop Shefali B. from disturbing everybody’s sleep. Asim reprimanded Vikas for being an “incapable” Captain and told him to “go bake a cake.”

When Asim confronted Vikas, his actions were applauded by Vishal, Aarti, Madhurima, Shehnaz, Sid, and Shefali Z. They were heard to say that Asim could be the next Captain.

Asim’s Yes Showts increased from 65% to 68%.

SHEHNAZ, RASHAMI, AND SHEFALI Z. ARE #3, #4 AND #5

Shehnaz and Sid fought over the Captaincy nomination. Sid didn’t like it when Shehnaz threw a tantrum about Paras favoring Mahira. Sid told Shehnaz that he was disappointed with her “childish” behavior. Shehnaz apologized to Sid but Sid told her that he didn't want to get involved in her “drama.”

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts decreased from 64% to 61%.

The fight between Rashami and Shefali B. stalled the Captaincy Task on Day 77. Rashami’s Day 79 ShowtCount was 45%.

When Shefali B. made noise and woke up the Housemates, Asim, Aarti, Madhurima, and Vishal yelled at Shefali B. for spoiling their sleep but Shefali Z. was patient with Shefali B. Shefali Z. just asked Shefali B. to calm down.

Showters were impressed with Shefali Z.’s behavior. Shefali Z.’s Yes Showts rose from 39% to 44%.

NO SHOWTS FOR ARHAAN AND MADHURIMA

Arhaan got angry at Rashami for her fight with Shefali B. Arhaan asked Rashami to stay away and not talk to him for some time. Rashami said that Arhaan’s anger was unjustified.

When the teams failed to score points in the second round, Vikas, Vishal, and Madhurima suggested Arhaan’s name for elimination from the Captaincy race. Arhaan rejected this. Vikas got upset with Arhaan. Vikas nominated himself out of the Captaincy race.

Arhaan’s Yes Showts remained at 15%.

When Shefali B. disturbed Madhurima’s sleep, Madhurima yelled at Shefali and pushed her away. Shefali B. argued with Madhurima and they both poured water on each other.

Shehnaz criticized Madhurima’s rude behavior with Shefali. Shehnaz said that Madurima hadn’t even bothered to find out why Shefali behaved this way.

Madhurima’s Yes Showts remained at 23%.

SHEFALI B. TO GET EVICTED AGAIN?

Shefali needed something to boost her visibility and popularity, and she got it. Shefali’s Yes Showts jumped from 21% to 29%.

When Shefali B. woke up her Housemates from their sleep, she was told that she had “lost her mind” by Mahira, Paras, and Sid. Paras told Shefali Z. that Shefali B. was desperate to stay in the House and that is why she annoyed the Housemates to get visibility.

Vikas asked Shefali B. to explain her behavior. Shefali said that on Day 77 when she was fighting with Rashami during the Captaincy Task, Housemates made fun of her and they didn’t care to console her when she cried.

Shefali B. said that she was annoyed with her Housemates’ “indifference” towards her and she decided to “return the favor” by annoying them. Except for Shehnaz and Paras, most Housemates got angry at Shefali B.’s tantrum.

Paras and Shehnaz told Sid, Mahira, and Zariwala that Shefali B. had to do something “striking” to get votes.

Colors promos hint at Asim’s Captaincy. Will Asim be the next Captain? What other plans Shefali B. has up her sleeve to avoid eviction?

Will Sid forgive Shehnaz? Who will be evicted? Anything can happen in the Bigg Boss House! Keep Watching and keep Showting!