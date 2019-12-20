Day 80 -- Paras leapfrogs Zariwala, Sidharth Shukla reigns as Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Arhaan and Rashami asked Vikas to support Arhaan for Captaincy. Vikas said he would if Rashami helps save Madhurima from this week’s eviction (Yes Showts for Arhaan and Rashami, No Showts for Vikas)

2. In the second round of the Task, Vikas pulled out his support for Arhaan. Arhaan confronted Vikas and asked him why he went back on his promise. Vikas told Arhaan that Arhaan had hurt him emotionally the day before during the nominations for Captaincy. Arhaan kept yelling at Vikas (No Showts for Vikas, Yes Showts for Arhaan)

3. Vikas pulling out his support for Arhaan helped Asim win the Captaincy. Aarti, Shefali Zariwala, Vishal, Madhurima, Vikas, and Shehnaz celebrated Asim’s win by eating a cake baked by Arhaan (Yes Showts for all)

4. Shehnaz cajoled Sid into talking with her. Sid told Shehnaz that he didn’t like her “drama”. Shehnaz promised Sid that she wouldn’t hurt him again (Yes Showts for both)

5. Rashami said that she was upset when Salman revealed that Arhaan’s relatives are staying in her house while she is in the Bigg Boss House. Rashami asked Bigg Boss to call her into the Confession Room so that she can request her staff to change her house keys (Yes Showts for Rashami, No Showts for Arhaan)

Sid ignored Shehnaz but she kept trying to get his attention.

Sid disliked it when Shehnaz supported Asim for Captaincy. Shehnaz tried many times during the day to talk with Sid. Paras and Aarti asked Sid to “let it go” and patch up with Shehnaz.

Sid confided in Vikas that Sid had been hurt in relationships before and he didn’t want to get hurt again. Vikas told Sid that viewers love the Sid and Shehnaz friendship. Vikas asked Sid to forgive Shehnaz but Sid was in no mood.

After much cajoling, Shehnaz finally won Sid’s forgiveness. Sid asked Shehnaz to not hurt him again with her “drama.” Shehnaz promised she wouldn’t.

There was a decrease in Sid’s Yes Showts from 81% to 77% but Sid became Day 80’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant.

CAPTAIN ASIM #2, SHEHNAZ #3

Shehnaz, Shefali B., Paras, Mahira, and Shefali Z. supported Asim for Captaincy. Shehnaz, Paras, and Mahira were heard to say that Asim can “play neutral” and so he can be a good Captain.

Sid said Asim can be a good Captain but he is untrustworthy. Vishal, Vikas, Madhurima, and Aarti agreed with Sid. Sid asked Paras to be wary of Asim.

Asim’s Yes Showts decreased from 68% to 65%.

Amidst the chaotic Captaincy Task, Shehnaz’s tactics to win Sid’s heart provided comic relief. Vikas called Shehnaz a “drama queen” and he asked her to behave like a “lady” at least for a day.

Shehnaz’s antics impressed Sid and also Showters. Her Yes Showts increased from 61% to 64%.

RASHAMI #4, PARAS CLIMBS TO #5, ZARIWALA DROPS TO #6

Rashami was disappointed with Vikas for not supporting Arhaan for Captaincy.

Rashami fought with Arhaan over her house keys. Rashami told Arhaan that she cannot trust anybody. Rashami requested Bigg Boss to send a message to her staff to replace the locks.

Her Yes Showts were 45%.

Asim assigned two duties to Mahira and one duty to Shefali B, which irked Mahira and Paras.

After Paras insisted, Asim convinced Shefali B. to lend a helping hand to Mahira in the kitchen. Paras’ Yes Showts rose from 40% to 43%.

Last week during the Captaincy Task Shefali Zariwala tried her best to win the Captaincy. But this week, Shefali didn’t make an effort to win.

Shefali Z. 's Yes Showts dropped from 44% to 37%.

WHO WILL GET SAVED: ARHAAN, MADHURIMA OR SHEFALI B.?

Vikas said that Arhaan’s a “weak player” who is dependent on Rashami and he didn’t deserve to be in the Captaincy race. Aarhan disappointed Vikas when Arhaan refused to nominate himself out of the Captaincy race the previous day.

In last night’s episode, at first, Vikas lent his support to his friend Madhurima for Captaincy. But later Rashami convinced Vikas to switch his support from Madhurima to Arhaan. In exchange, Vikas got Rashami to keep Madhurima from eviction nomination.

However, after the second round, Vikas changed his mind and pulled out his support for Arhaan, which led to Asim’s win. Arhaan was furious with Vikas. Arhaan yelled at Vikas and asked him for an explanation. Vikas remained vague and avoided Arhaan.

Arhaan had to reassure Rashami that his relatives are not staying in her house. Rashami refused to believe Arhaan.

Arhaan received the lowest Yes Showts of all contestants -15%.

When Madhurima told Vikas that she wants to be Captain to get immunity, Vikas said that she is “incapable” of handling the Housemates. This offended Madhurima and she argued with Vikas. Vikas assured her that he would make sure that she’s safe this week.

Madhurima said that she didn’t know whether or not to trust Vikas. Vikas called Madhurima “emotional and illogical.”

Madhurima received only 24% Yes Showts.

Vikas advised Shefali Bagga to support Shefali Zariwala. But when Vikas changed his mind and helped Asim to win the Captaincy, Shefali B. argued with Vikas.

Shefali Bagga fought with Mahira over House chores. Her Yes Showts decreased from 29% to 27%. She’s been in this range since she returned to the House. Only on Day 64 did she get 50% Yes Showts.

Vikas said that Asim is “practical” but lacks “real emotions.” Will Vikas cooperate with Captain Asim? Will Sid’s disapproval of Asim’s Captaincy affect Asim? Can Vikas save Madhurima from eviction? Keep watching and keep Showting!