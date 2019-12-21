Day 81 -- Asim plummets, Shefali Z. soars, Sidharth Shukla is Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Mahira complained to Paras that Shehnaz was ignoring her. Mahira asked Paras to stop talking with Shehnaz (Yes Showts for Mahira, No Showts for Shehnaz)

2. Sid flirted with Shefali Bagga and told her that he liked her. Shefali called Sid “fake.” Shehnaz and Vikas made fun of Sid and Shefali (No Showts for Sid, Shehnaz and Vikas, Yes Showts for Shefali)

3. Asim and Vishal made fun of Paras and called him Sid’s “Chamcha” (“Sycophant”) (No Showts for Asim and Vishal)

4. Asim ordered Paras to stay away from Mahira or be sent to prison (No Showts for Asim)

5. Asim asked Sid to ignore Vikas. Sid refused. Asim got into a verbal fight with Sid and demanded that Sid follow Asim’s rules. Asim called Sid “lazy” and Sid called Asim a “backstabber.” Vishal, Vikas, Aarti, Paras, and Mahira tried to take Asim away from Sid to prevent a physical fight (No Showts for Asim and Sid, Yes Showts for the peacekeepers)

6. Rashami told Asim that Sid was faking being sick to avoid chores. Sid called Rashami a “servant” and Rashami called Sid a “coward.” (No Showts for Rashami and Sid)

Bigg Boss asked Asim to play-act a Police Officer, dictate House Rules, and to send to prison anyone who disobeys.

Asim told Sid that Asim wouldn’t make Sid follow rules as Sid is recovering from typhoid. But when Asim saw Sid talking to Vikas, Asim asked Sid to stay away from Vikas. Sid told Asim that he would not follow Asim’s rule, and would continue to talk to Vikas. Vikas laughed at Asim.

Asim got irritated. Asim asked Sid to stop pretending to be sick and help the Housemates in chores. Rashami joined Asim and kept provoking Sid for a fight.

Vikas told Madhurima and Paras that Asim and Rashami targeted Sid. Vikas said that he would take up this incident with Salman.

After the show aired, Sid’s fans trended #StayStrongSid on Twitter. Some people on social media agreed with Vikas that Rashami and Asim are trying to get Sid evicted.

Sid’s Yes Showts increased from 77% to 79%. Sid became Day 81’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant.

SHEHNAZ JUMPS TO #2, ASIM DROPS TO #3

When Paras confronted Shehnaz and asked her why she ignored Mahira, Shehnaz explained to Paras that she had not mistreated Mahira and that it was Mahira who ignored her.

Mahira overheard this and blamed Shehnaz for being possessive about Paras and Sid. Mahira asked Paras to ignore Shehnaz. Paras assured Mahira that he wouldn’t talk to Shehnaz. Shehnaz got sad and asked Paras why he is dancing to Mahira’s tunes.

Shehnaz confided in Vikas that she really liked Paras but Mahira is pulling Paras away from her.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts went from 64% to 65%.

Asim made a set of rules for his Housemates. He ordered Paras to stay at least 10 feet away from Mahira and to keep praising Shehnaz.

Asim asked the Housemates to take part in the Freeze & De-freeze Task. When Vikas refused to be part of the Task, Asim threatened Vikas with prison. Vikas ignored Asim’s warning and Asim tried to put white paint on Vikas’ face.

Asim disliked it when Sid and Vikas were sharing some laughs. Asim’s warning to Sid to keep away from Vikas didn’t work. Asim turned his frustration on Sid. Asim blamed Sid for “faking” his illness. Asim kept provoking Sid for a fight.

Asim’s Yes ShowtCount plummeted from 65% to 52%, his biggest single-day drop ever.

In the past week, Asim’s Highest Yes Showts were 68% on Day 79 when Housemates called him a strong contender for Captaincy. His lowest Yes Showts were 52% on Day 74 when he blamed Shefali Zariwala for losing the Luxury Budget Task.

VIKAS AND ZARIWALA AT #4 AND #5

Vikas said that Asim was misusing his powers as Captain to target certain Housemates (Vikas, Paras, Sid, and Mahira). Vikas refused to follow Asim’s rules, calling them “stupid.”

Vikas supported Sid when Asim, Rashami, and Vishal were arguing with Sid. Vikas told Madhurima that Rashami is playing the “woman card” to make Sid look bad. Vikas said that he would bring up this fight with Salman on the weekend show.

Rashami didn’t like it when Vikas supported Sid. She asked Vikas to stay away from the fight. But Vikas argued back and said Rashami was clueless about her life and that Arhaan is the wrong man for her. Rashami warned Vikas to not talk about her personal life. But Vikas said that he would talk about Arhaan as Arhaan is untrustworthy.

Vikas’ Yes Showts jumped from 41% to 48%.

Vikas had received 52% (Day 76) -- his highest Yes Showts ever -- when he was praised by Guest Hina Khan for his friendly temperament.

Vikas scored 34% (Day 78), his lowest ShowtCount when he broke his promise to support Arhaan for Captaincy.

Shefali Zariwala said she was disgusted with Asim’s behavior because Asim betrayed his friends (herself and Sid). Asim argued with Shefali and asked her to not judge him. Asim told Shefali that it was she who betrayed him. Shefali broke down and cried.

Shefali’s Yes Showts skyrocketed from 37% to 44%.

ARHAAN, MADHURIMA AND SHEFALI BAGGA STUCK AT THE BOTTOM

When Asim and Sid were arguing, Rashami said that Sid was exaggerating his illness to get out of chores. Rashami asked Asim why he didn’t ask Sid to do some House chores.

Sid called Rashami a “servant” and asked Asim if she was serving him. Rashami blasted Sid saying that he didn’t know how to respect women. Sid said that “a girl like Rashami doesn't need to school him.”

Arhaan demanded an explanation from Sid for commenting on Rashami. Vishal, Asim, and Paras stopped Arhaan from getting into a physical fight with Sid.

Vikas warned Rashami to reconsider her plans with Arhaan. Arhaan confronted Vikas and asked him to shut up.

Arhaan’s Yes Showts decreased from 15% to 14%.

Madhurima was a mute spectator and she didn’t take a stand during the Rashami-Sid fight. Her Yes Showts decreased from 24% to 22%.

Shefali Bagga consoled Rashami after her fight with Sid, but then criticized Rashami’s comments on Sid’s health.

Shefali B.'s Yes Showts increased slightly from 27% to 28%.

Sid asked Bigg Boss to intervene and help him resolve his issues with Rashami.

Will Salman call out Sid and Rashami for their ugly fight? If Salman confronts Sid and Rashami, will Vikas keep his promise and support Sid or will he side with his friend Rashami?

The House stands divided on the Rashami-Sid fight. How will Captain Asim handle the House? Can’t wait to see what happens! Keep Showting!