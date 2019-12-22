Day 82 -- Yes Showts for Vikas and Aarti skyrocket, Sidharth Shukla rules as Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Salman watched all the Housemates fight each other and got angry at their unruly behavior (Yes Showts for Salman, No Showts for the Housemates)

2. Sid confronted Vishal and asked him why he called Sid “Chamcha” the day before. Vishal told Sid that Sid took it the wrong way and Vishal wasn’t commenting on Sid and Paras’ relationship. Sid called Vishal “worthless” (Yes Showts for Sid, No Showts for Vishal)

3. Shefali Z. told Mahira that Bhau had warned Shefali to be wary of Asim. Shefali called Asim a “betrayer” (Yes Showts for Shefali)

4. Shehnaz opened up, tearfully, to Rashami to reveal that Mahira and Paras called Shehnaz “jealous.” Rashami assured Shehnaz that she would support her (Yes Showts for Shehnaz and Rashami)

5. Shehnaz told Shefali Bagga that she was tired of Sid’s anger. Shehnaz said that Sid ignored her and that she wouldn’t try to talk to him anytime soon. Shefali advised Shehnaz to patch up with Sid (Yes Showts for Shehnaz and Shefali B.)

6. Arhaan and Sid pushed each other. Vikas tried to separate them (No Showts for Arhaan and Sid, Yes Showts for Vikas)

7. Sid kept taunting Rashami. Rashami called Sid “rowdy” and poured hot tea over him. Sid splashed tea in Rashami’s face and tried to push her (No Showts for both)

Asim and Paras got into an argument during evening tea. Paras abused Asim verbally and Asim returned fire. Rashami reprimanded Paras for verbally abusing Asim. Mahira blamed Asim for starting the fight.

Sid rushed to help Paras. Rashami overheard Sid commenting on her character. She called him a “rowdy” and she poured tea on his head. Sid splashed tea in her face. Arhaan came in between Rashami and Sid to keep Sid from pushing Rashami.

Sid and Rashami kept hurling abuses at each other while the Housemates watched in horror. Vikas tried to take Sid away from Rashami and Arhaan. But Asim followed Sid and started provoking him to fight. Despite Aarti’s and Shehnaz’s repeated requests to leave Sid alone, Asim kept annoying Sid.

Vikas felt bad for Sid and told him that Rashami, Arhaan, and Asim were targeting him. Mahira, Paras and Shefali Z. agreed with Vikas and asked Sid to be silent. Sid asked Bigg Boss to intervene.

Sid continued to receive his fans’ support online. Rashami and Asim were criticized for their aggressive behavior.

Sid’s Yes Showts went from 79% to 80%. Showters chose Sid as Day 82’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SHEHNAZ #2, VIKAS #3 WITH THE BIGGEST ONE DAY INCREASE FOR ANY CONTESTANT IN SEASON 13

Shehnaz got upset when Mahira and Paras ignored her. Sid stopped talking to Shehnaz, which made her cry. When Aarti asked Sid to not ignore Shehnaz, Sid told Aarti that he “has had enough” of Shehnaz and her “drama.”

Shehnaz said to Shefali B. that Sid may never talk with her, Shehnaz, again. Shefali reassured Shehnaz and said that Sid cares for her. Shehnaz started to cry.

Vikas and Shefali B. tried to make Sid talk to Shehnaz but Sid refused. Shehnaz kept crying. Her Yes Showts remained at 65%.

Vikas helped Sid to calm down during Sid’s fight with Rashami and Asim. Vikas explained to Sid that Rashami, Arhaan, and Asim are instigating Sid to make him look bad on TV.

Vikas’ behavior impressed Showters. His Yes Showts skyrocketed from 48% to 60%. This has been Vikas’ highest Yes ShowtCount and the biggest single-day increase ever for any contestant in BB S13.

AARTI CLIMBS TO #4, PARAS AND SHEFALI Z. ARE #5 AND #6

House Guest Mallika Sherawat asked last week’s Captaincy contenders (Aarti, Zariwala, and Vishal) to convince her why they would have been a better Captain than Asim.

Aarti told Mallika that Housemates called her a “weak contestant” but Aarti had managed to survive in the BB House this whole time. Aarti said that she is a “strong” person. Mallika liked Aarti’s reply and made Aarti an “Opposing Captain” who can oppose House Captain’s decisions.

Aarti’s Yes Showts shot up from 40% to 51%, matching her previous highest Yes ShowtCount (Day 64) when Sid called Aarti his “priority” and saved her from eviction.

Aarti’s lowest Yes Showts were 33% (Days 76, 77) when Aarti fought with Shefali B.over House chores.

Paras kept his promise to Mahira and stayed away from Shehnaz.

Asim and Paras got into an argument and Asim lost his cool. Asim rushed to push Paras but Shehnaz held Asim back.

Rashami and Arhaan took Asim out to the garden area. Paras followed Asim and asked him to calm down so that they can sort out their issues. Rashami inserted herself in between Paras and Asim. She blamed Paras for verbally abusing Asim.

Paras asked Rashami to not “twist” Paras’ words to make it hurtful to Asim. Paras told Asim that he’d talk with Asim after Asim calms down, so they can put an end to their fight.

Paras’ Yes Showts zoomed up from 43% to 50%. This has been Paras’ highest Yes ShowtCount in the past week. The last time he was this high was on Day 73 when he re-entered the House from the Secret Room.

Zariwala told Vishal, Madhurima, and Vikas that Asim had fought Rashami in the past, but now Asim is supporting Rashami. Zariwala wondered how a person can behave like Asim -- from calling someone “best friend” to calling them a “rat.”

Shefali Z. recalled how Bhau had warned her to not trust Asim. Her Yes Showts rose from 44% to 49%.

NO SHOWTS FOR ARHAAN AND MADHURIMA

When Sid was chatting with Paras and Mahira in the kitchen area, Arhaan went to Sid and confronted him about Sid’s fight with Rashami the previous day.

Sid called Arhaan “Rashami’s Army.” Arhaan called Sid a “sick man.” Vikas came in between Sid and Arhaan and pushed Arhaan away from Sid.

Arhaan supported Rashami when she fought with Sid in the garden area. After Sid and Rashami’s fight, Rashami was inconsolable and Arhaan stayed by her side, comforting her.

There was a slight increase in Arhaan’s Yes Showts from 14% to 16%.

Madhurima confronted Sid and asked him to behave with Vishal. Sid criticized Madhurima for “fighting Vishal’s battle” and asked her to stay away.

Madhurima’s Yes Showts decreased from 22% to 17%.

VISHAL HITS BOTTOM

Sid was angry at Vishal for making fun of him the previous day. Sid asked Vishal why he called Sid a “Chamcha.” Vishal told Sid that Vishal wasn’t talking about Sid.

When Sid, Arhaan, Rashami, and Asim were fighting, Vishal inserted himself in their fight and started criticizing Sid.

Showters’ disapproved of Vishal’s behavior. He received 32% Yes Showts.

Vishal had received his highest Yes Showts ever ( 61%) on Day 64 when he had helped Rashami to steal pasta from the Luxury Budget won by the other team (Sid’s). His lowest Yes Showts were 31% (Day 81) when he called Paras Sid’s “Chamcha.”

Will Salman support Rashami or Sid? Will Salman call out Asim for provoking Sid? After her fight with Sid, Rashami asked Bigg Boss to let her go. Will Salman resolve the Rashami-Sid’s fight?

How will Aarti use her power as an “Opposing Captain?” Keep watching and Showting!