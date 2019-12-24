Day 84 -- Vikas and Aarti drop, Sidharth Shukla wins the Showters’ Bigg Boss Choice Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Salman told the Housemates that Arhaan will get evicted. When Arhaan walked towards the door, Salman called Arhaan back and told him that his eviction was a bluff. Salman advised Arhaan and Vishal to bring their ‘A’ game as their vote count for this week was low (Yes Showts for Salman, No Showts for Arhaan)

2. Salman announced that there will be an eviction next week. Salman said that this week’s eviction nominees (Sid, Aarti, Vishal, Arhaan, Madhurima, and Shefali B.) will fight the eviction the next week (Yes Showts for Salman)

3. The Vivo Caller of the Day said Vishal is “confused.” and he should “play independent” and not depend on Madhurima, Asim, and Rashami. Vishal assured the caller that he will change his strategy (Yes Showts for Vishal)

4. Rashami, Arhaan, Vishal, and Madhurima woke up late. Paras asked Mahira to not cook breakfast and teach the late risers a lesson (No Showts for the late risers, Yes Showts for Paras, Mahira)

5. Rashami revealed to Arhaan that when she was working with Sid on a daily soap (Dil Se Dil Tak), Sid would show up late to the shoots in a drunken state and hurl abuse at her. Arhaan asked Rashami to decide whether she wants to stay in the House and ignore Sid or follow Salman’s suggestion: “Slap Sid and leave the show.” (Yes Showts for Rashami, Arhaan)

Sid was angry at Arhaan for pushing him during the Sid-Rashami fight.

Shehnaz told Sid that Rashami was still sad about the fight.

Shehnaz asked Sid to stop taunting Rashami and Arhaan and advised him to keep calm.

Sid told Paras and Shehnaz that Arhaan’s a “zero with no career.” Sid said that he would never forgive Arhaan.

Sid’s Yes Showts dropped from 79% to 71% - his second biggest single-day drop - but he won the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

Sid’s first biggest single-day drop was 10 percentage points. On Day 61 he was at 75%, but on Day 62 he plummeted to 65% when the Housemates had criticized his Captaincy.

SHEHNAZ AND VIKAS ARE #2 AND #3

Shehnaz got into an argument with Aarti and Madhurima over kitchen chores.

Shehnaz said to Sid and Shefali B. that “women who smoke are the reason behind breakups and divorces.” Sid criticized Shehnaz.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts decreased from 68% to 66%.

Madhurima told Vikas that she was hurt when Vikas said: “Madhurima cannot be Captain.” Madhurima said that Vikas called her a friend but he didn’t help her win Captaincy.

Vikas assured Madhurima that he would always support her.

Madhurima got irritated with Shehnaz when Shehnaz criticized women who smoke. Madhurima argued with Sid and Shehnaz. Vikas was quick to judge that it was Madhurima who started the fight and Vikas advised Madhurima to watch her words.

Vikas’s Yes Showts dropped from 59% to 54%.

AARTI AT #4 AND ASIM JUMPS TO #5

Rashami accused Aarti of “playing safe” during the Rashami-Sid fight. Rashami asked Aarti why she didn’t support Rashami. Aarti said that she didn't want to get involved in the fight as Sid’s friendship was important to her.

Rashami called Aarti “cheap” and told her that “Aarti lost a friend.”

Aarti’s Yes Showts dropped from 56% to 50%.

Asim didn’t punish Mahira when she refused to do her chores. But when Madhurima didn’t do her chores, Asim argued with her and asked her to take her responsibility “seriously”. Madhurima called out Asim for favoring Mahira.

Asim received 46% Yes Showts.

ARHAAN, MADHURIMA AND, SHEFALI B. AT THE BOTTOM THREE

On Day 83 Arhaan had asked Rashami to stay away from Paras. In last night’s episode, Arhaan told Paras that Paras’ friendship is important to Arhaan. Arhaan said that if Paras gets involved in the Sid - Rashami fight, it would be difficult for Arhaan to choose between Paras and Rashami.

Later that night, Paras told Shehnaz and Sid that Arhaan is “faking” his love for Rashami.

Arhaan’s Yes Showts decreased from 18% to 15%.

Madhurima got angry at Mahira for taking a break from the House chores. Madhurima told Shehnaz and Aarti that she would also like to skip her chores for the day. Shehnaz said that Madhurima cannot take “revenge” on Mahira and burden the Housemates with work.

There was a slight increase in Madhurima’s Yes Showts from 21% to 23%.

When Madhurima was smoking in the smoking area, Shehnaz told Sid and Shefali Bagga that women who smoke make “bad girlfriends and wives.” Madhurima confronted Shehnaz and asked her how can she talk bad about a woman. Shefali B. got angry at Madhurima and told Shehnaz that Madhurima has “lost her mind.”

There was a decrease in Shefali B.’s Yes Showts from 29% to 26%.

Rashami, Asim, and Arhaan were heard to say that they would “weaken Sid’s game” by annoying him. Will they succeed? Who will be the next Captain? Will Aarti save her friendship with Rashami?

Sid told Paras that Rashami, Arhaan, and Asim were discussing “something serious” and that Sid is wary of Rashami’s “game plan.” Paras told Sid that he has an “idea.” What Paras’s up to? Can’t wait to watch and find out! Keep Showting!