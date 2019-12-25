Day 85 -- Shehnaz is the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day, Siddharth is #2

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Shehnaz told Shefali Bagga that Sid’s bossy behavior was bothersome. Shefali asked Shehnaz to talk to Sid about it (Yes Showts for Shehnaz and Shefali B.)

2. Rashami told Arhaan and Asim that Sid’s “game” is strong because of his team’s support (Aarti, Zariwala, Mahira, Vikas, and Paras). Rashami advised Arhaan and Asim to break Sid’s team (No Showts for Rashami)

3. Shehnaz broke into tears when she saw Sid chatting with Paras and Mahira. Rashami, Arhaan, and Asim consoled Shehnaz (Yes Showts for Shehnaz and for people who consoled her)

4. Asim and Sid fought during the Captaincy Task (Mission Mangal Grah). Sid told Asim to “get lost” (No Showts for both)

5. Madhurima gave up her chance to be Captain for Vishal. Vikas reprimanded Madhurima for doing that, calling her “foolish” (No Showts for Madhurima, Yes Showts for Vikas)

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Sid disliked it when Shehnaz spoke to Rashami, Asim, and Arhaan. Sid told Paras that Shehnaz is naive and Rashami would “play” Shehnaz and get her evicted. Sid worried that Asim could provoke Shehnaz to fight with Sid.

Sid asked Shehnaz to stay away from Rashami’s team (Arhaan, Asim, Madhurima, and Vishal). Shehnaz told Sid that she, Shehnaz, has no reason to stay away from Rashami as she has no problems with Rashami. Shehnaz assured Sid that she wouldn’t turn against him. But Sid argued with Shehnaz and called her “silly” for not listening to his advice.

Shehnaz confided in Shefali B. that Sid’s possessiveness was bothering her. Shefali said to Shehnaz that Sid is mature enough to understand if Shehnaz would talk to him about it. Shehnaz agreed with Shefali.

Shehnaz found Sid chatting with Mahira and Paras. Shehnaz confronted Sid. Sid told Shehnaz that she was “over-reacting.”

Shehnaz yelled at Sid and said that she would talk to Rashami’s team and he cannot stop her. She told Sid that she is “on her own.”

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts jumped from 66% to 72%, beating Sid who remained at 71%. She became Day 85’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

This was her second-biggest single-day increase. Shehnaz’s Yes Showts had increased from 62% to 70% on Day 69 when the Housemates had called Shehnaz “the most likable contestant.” Since then Shehnaz’s Yes Showts have been steadily in the 63%-68% range.

SID IS #2, ASIM CLIMBS TO #3

Sid warned Shehnaz that Rashami would manipulate Shehnaz and get her evicted. Sid asked Shehnaz to keep away from Rashami’s team.

Shehnaz told Sid that she would follow his “rule” if only Sid ignores Mahira and Paras. Sid told Shehnaz that there’s no reason why he should stop talking with Mahira and Paras. Shehnaz called Sid “selfish.”

Shehnaz started crying. Rashami’s team consoled Shehnaz. Shehnaz told them that Sid didn’t care to ask Shehnaz why she was crying.

Asim made Shehnaz laugh when she was sad. Asim asked Shehnaz to ignore her “haters” (Paras and Mahira). Shehnaz thanked Asim for comforting her.

Showters liked Asim’s behavior. Asim’s Yes Showts shot up from 46% to 53%. This was his second-biggest single-day increase.

On Day 75 Asim shot up from 52% to 60% when he consoled Rashami and asked her to reconsider her plans with Arhaan.

VIKAS AND AARTI #4 AND #5

When Madhurima opted out of the Captaincy race to help Vishal, Vikas called Madhurima a “fool.” Madhurima told Vikas that he shouldn’t worry about Madhurima’s Captaincy as he had called her “unfit” to be Captain during last week’s Captaincy Task.

Vikas’s Yes Showts decreased from 54% to 52%.

Aarti complained to Sid about Shehnaz’s behavior and called her “jealous.” Aarti told Sid that Shehnaz has “problems” with Aarti.

Aarti’s Yes Showts decreased from 50% to 47%.

SHOWTERS NEGATIVE ON ARHAAN, MADHURIMA AND SHEFALI B.

During the Captaincy Task, Rashami warned Arhaan that Sid might provoke him to fight. Arhaan promised Rashami that he would not give into Sid’s tactics and lose his focus on the Task.

There was a slight increase in Arhaan’s Yes Showts from 15% to 17%.

Madhurima ordered Shefali Z. to not use the washroom in the smoking area as it would be difficult for Madhurima to smoke in a “stinky” room.

Vikas criticized Madhurima and called her “stupid.”

Madhurima’s Yes Showts went from 23% to 20%.

Shefali Bagga was by Shehnaz’s side when Shehnaz cried over Sid’s bossy behavior. Shefali asked Shehnaz to calm down and “talk it out” with Sid.

Shefali B.'s Yes Showts increased from 26% to 28%.

Who will be nominated for Captaincy? Sid forbade Shehnaz from talking to Rashami. Will Shehnaz continue to ignore Rashami and her team?

Will Sid listen to Shehnaz and keep away from Paras and Mahira? Keep watching and keep Showting!